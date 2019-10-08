NIMISHILLEN TWP. — An 82-year-old Louisville man has died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Nimishillen Township in Stark County.

Lawrence H. Marchand died Monday evening from injuries suffered in the Sunday crash in which his SUV went left of center on state Route 44, struck a utility pole and overturned. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned again before coming to rest in a field.

He was traveling south in his 2108 Chevrolet Equinox at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday near milepost 16 (St. Francis Street NE) when the accident happened.

He suffered serious injuries during the crash and Nimishillen Fire and EMS personnel took him to Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

He was later transferred to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he died about 7:13 p.m. Monday.