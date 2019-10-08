Country music singer Morgan Wallen will bring his Whiskey Glasses Road Show to MGM Northfield Park’s Center Stage on January 16.

Wallen’s appearance is being presented by Monster Energy Outbreak.

Jon Langston and Ashland Crafts will join Wallen as special guests.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 18. Cost is $47.50 for general admission ant $45 for reserved — bleacher — seats.

To buy tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com or www.livenation.com.

This is a 21-and-over show.

Wallen appeared on NBC's “The Voice” five years ago, and then his debut single hit the Top 40 on the country charts.

“Whiskey Glasses,” a single from his 2018 debut album "If I Know Me," reached the Top 20 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart this year.