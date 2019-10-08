The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, the former prison that is now a museum and tourist attraction, is the best place to scare the yelp out of yourself in Ohio — at least according to Thrillist.

“The majestically spired campus housed over 200,000 inmates over its history from 1896-1990,” the website notes in its list of the scariest place in each state.

“A tour through here on a normal day is grim, but during scare season it transforms into the biggest prison-based haunted attraction in America: Escape From Blood Prison,” Thrillist says.

Much of the beloved movie “The Shawshank Redemption” was shot at the former prison in 1993. This August, it hosted a three-day Shawshank 25th Anniversary. The movie premiered at a theater in Mansfield in 1994.

To read Thrillist’s full report, go to: https://www.thrillist.com/travel/nation/most-haunted-places-in-america.