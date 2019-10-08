University of Akron police are investigating after a woman reported that a man in a minivan attempted to abduct her south of campus, near Spicer and Gage streets.

The victim, who is not a student, told police the man drove up in a minivan and attempted to pull her in. The woman yelled and the man left. She said it appeared the vehicle was missing its second and third rows of seats. The van is light blue and is possibly a Dodge Caravan.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s. The victim did not require medical care.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the campus police department at 330-972-2911. Confidential tips can be texted to 274637 (CRIMES). The message must begin with ZIPTIP.

UA said its police department is available to escort students to and from their cars to classrooms and labs at any hour. To reach this service, call 330-972-7123.

UA officers patrol campus and the neighborhoods near campus around the clock, UA noted.