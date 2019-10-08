Kid's show at the Civic

Peppa Pig’s Adventure takes the stage at the Akron Civic Theatre at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tickets range from $15 to $62.50. The Civic is at 182 S. Main St. For more, visit www.akroncivic.com.

Antique shopping

The Olde Stark Antique Faire runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The antiques and collectibles show sale is at the Stark County Fairgrounds, 305 Wertz Ave., Canton. Admission is $5. For more information, call 330-794-9100.

Falls Pride

The second annual Cuyahoga Falls Pride Event will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Stow Avenue and Second Street. The family-friendly event will feature a day of live music, food, local craft beer, vendors, support organizations, speakers, carnival games for kids, inflatables and more.

Music night

Bluegrass Saturday Nights runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Homerville Community Center on state Route 301. All pickers welcome. There will be an open stage and jam rooms.

Beer and pizza

Pints and Pies - The Akron Craft Beer Festival is Friday night. The event starts at 8 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre. The admission ticket includes 15 beer samples, a commemorative beer cup and access to all the pizza, pie and food samples. Hoppin’ Frog will brew up a special release for the event. Close to 100 beers will be available for samples. Admission is $40 and designated driver tickets are $30.

Kids movie

This week's free Movies@Main will feature "The Secret Life of Pets 2" at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Summit Akron Main Library. The movie features the latest adventures of Max and his buddies. The movie features the voices of Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Harrison Ford.

Happy birthday

The Goodyear Library anniversary open house starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The library marks its 80th anniversary and 20th building anniversary. There will be refreshments and a commemorative button while supplies last. There will be photos on display and a short video of recorded memories. The library is at 60 Goodyear Blvd. in Akron.