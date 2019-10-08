More than a third of surveyed Summit County high schoolers reported texting or emailing while driving in the past 30 days.

And a quarter of them say they used an e-cigarette in the 30 days prior.

Meanwhile, obesity rates for middle school and high school students are increasing.

Those findings and more — including positive signs— are included in the 2018 Summit County Youth Risk Behavior Survey, released in full Tuesday after preliminary results were published last spring.

About 18,000 students in public middle school and high schools in Summit completed the survey last school year, answering question on topics ranging from bullying to sex to suicide to computer use. Students surveyed were in seventh through 12th grades.

The survey was conducted by the Prevention Research Center at Case Western Reserve University.

The report shows that suicide attempts among Summit teenagers have declined since the initial survey — given in 2013.

Also, alcohol use is declining among the teens, along with the use of nearly every drug.

“Use of pain medication without a prescription dropped from 16 percent to six percent among high schoolers — that’s huge,” said Cory Kendrick, policy and legislative affairs manager for Summit County Public Health.

Illegal use of prescription medication is often the pathway to opioid addiction, he noted.

Kendrick said the declines indicate that efforts of the the Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services (ADM) Board and the county’s Opiate Taskforce "appear to be getting the message across to youth.”

Health officials use the results to help direct funding and programs. Summit County Public Health and the ADM Board contract with CWRU to perform the study.

The full survey results released Tuesday show that LGBTQ high school students were two to three times more likely than heterosexual youth to say they were bullied, were forced to do sexual things they didn’t want to do, were physically hurt by someone they were dating and felt unsafe at school or going to or coming home from school in the past 30 days.

While LGBT teens have gained more acceptance, they remain at higher risk than heterosexual teens, Kendrick said.

The survey is given every five years; the next survey will be in 2023.

The survey — given nationwide — is a reliable source of information about area teens.

“This is best way for us to get data on our youth,” Kendrick said.

Click below to read the middle school report:

Click below to read the high school report:

