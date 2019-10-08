Playwright Eric Coble asks questions of faith but doesn't do the thinking for us by answering them in his drama "These Mortal Hosts," finishing up its run at None Too Fragile at the Coach House with three more performances this week.

The three-person cast is a tight one, directed by Robert Ellis, an Equity actor who has graced many Northeast Ohio stages, including None Too Fragile. The play, which premiered in 2017 at Cleveland Play House's New Ground Theatre Festival, brings together the teen-age drama-filled Meaghan, uptight banker Phyllis and butcher Earl through means that none of them is able to control.

"These Mortal Hosts" starts out as a mystery in Dove Creek, Col., where the audience is introduced to a story of "the mysteries" that occurred in this small town after a tragedy. In a disturbing early scene, we see the two women gasping on the ground as the butcher Earl towers over them with his meat cleaver.

That was enough to nearly shock me out of my seat. But in this play, things aren't quite what they seem.

Cleveland Heights playwright Coble, who has written more than 200 plays in his prolific career, creates a modern-day religious story in "These Mortal Hosts," where no character starts out looking for redemption.

But each of these lonely people experiences an otherworldly inhabitant inside his or her body, Earl with the swelling of his heart, Meaghan with an angel speaking in her head and Phyllis with — no kidding — an immaculate conception.

In ways Coble doesn't explain, it seems the town's tragedy has made the way for a miraculous occurrence, and each of these three characters has a required role in preparing the town for it. Madison Ellis, daughter of director Ellis, is especially funny as her character proves to be the most open of the three, quickly embracing her role as a messenger for God.

The angel inside her head tells her to prepare "the soil" for a miracle that is coming, so Ellis' Meaghan gleefully takes to social media. Coble's method of having each character talk directly to the audience is most effective in Ellis' character's hands.

None Too Fragile's set is a sparse one, showing just a butcher block, a desk, a couple small black boxes and an opaque scrim that's artfully used throughout the show, especially representing the supernatural.

Butcher Earl, played with a southern drawl by Equity actor David Vegh, suddenly feels his heart swelling and finds himself suddenly weeping as he cuts meat. It seems it's not just by chance when he meets Phyllis, who doesn't know yet that she's pregnant, at the butcher counter.

Mary Werntz is drily funny as it slowly dawns on her character that she is pregnant, despite not having sex for seven years. When Earl befriends her and starts doing nice things for this single mother-to-be, the three all end up becoming spiritually connected.

In this story, full of symbolism, one character seems to be the sacrificial lamb, one the vessel and one the messenger. Coble doesn't make it completely clear exactly what this triumvirate is unwittingly preparing for, but it may just be the second coming.

The play leaves us asking if such an event happened today, would we listen to those heralding it or write them off as crazy? In this story, Meaghan's mother tries to medicate her.

In "These Mortal Hosts,'' Coble doesn't wrap his story up to give us answers. But in proclaiming the story's miracle to come, referred to as "the fulcrum,'' this story's messenger tells us "you just have to let go."

