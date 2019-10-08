Hoppy Hour: It's Game Night at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Traditional games from badminton to Jenga to corn hole start at 5:30 p.m. There will be live music by Diana Chittester and beer by Thirsty Dog Brewing.

Author talk: The Main Event Speaker Series will feature Dani Shapiro at 7 p.m. at the Akron-Summit County Public Library in downtown Akron. Her latest book "Inheritance" was published in January. The event is free. Books will be available for purchase, and there will be a book signing after the program.