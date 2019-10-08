Flutist George Pope has come full circle with the work "Excursions,'' a 1982 collaboration between Akron arts legends Heinz Poll of the Ohio Ballet and jazz pianist Pat Pace.

Pope was part of the live quintet, all University of Akron faculty, that played the premiere of the work, commissioned from Pace by Ohio Ballet founder Poll as new music for an original ballet by the choreographer. The flutist, who retired in 2013 after 35 years teaching at UA, remembers doing a studio recording of the 26-minute piece soon after the premiere so Akron's chamber ballet could take it on tour.

"We rehearsed it a lot because it was brand new,'' Pope remembered of the premiere.

Both the German-born Poll and Pace — who started as a child accordion prodigy, studied piano at Juilliard and lived in New York for many years — died in 2006. That's the same year the Ohio Ballet dissolved.

Audiences will hear the jazz pianist's "Excursions" resurrected with a live quintet that includes Pope again at the "Akron Legends of Jazz and Dance" performance Thursday at E.J. Thomas Hall. The concert is the brainchild of Pope, who collaborated with the Tuesday Musical Fuze series and Verb Ballets to bring "Excursions" back to life, this time with a new dance.

"Ever since I played that piece, I always wanted to do it again because it was such a great piece of music,'' Pope said of the work, which was created as a ballet.

He described it as a "third-stream" composition that's classical in form but inspired by jazz idioms, chords and rhythms for a blending of the two styles. Joining him in the new "Excursions" quintet Thursday are members of the Chamber Music Society of Ohio that he co-founded: pianist Eric Charnofsky, percussionist Matt Dudack, bassist Aidan Plank and clarinetist Amitai Vardi.

The music will be Pace's original. Because Poll's original choreography has been lost, however, Verb Ballets dancer Kate Webb has reimagined Poll's original dance with new choreography.

"There was not a video recording of 'Excursions' so there was no recording of Heinz's original choreography,'' Pope explained.

Webb's concept for the new dance is the abstract life cycle of a star, which she said has elements of both quick development and slowing down. Her name for the dance is "Stellar Syncopations."

Pope first revived the instrumental part of "Excursions" in June 2018 for a Chamber Music Society concert.

"It went over very well. People really liked it. Then I thought it would be cool to do it again with dance," he said.

"It think it's always important to keep good music alive and this piece had not been performed for [more than] 35 years,'' Pope said. " I think it's always important to keep those musical ideas alive and to keep Pat's memory, the history of music in Akron … because a lot of people don't remember it anymore."

Also on the program will be Loretta Simon's dance "Sheherazade Retold," featuring Verb Ballets and soprano Susan Wallin with Charnofsky and Pope, set to music by Ravel. Finally, Verb will perform Poll's "Rococo Variations,'' which also will feature cellist Nathan Walhout and Charnofsky.

The latter dance is being revived for the first time since 2006, featuring Ohio Ballet's original English-style tutus, preserved by Verb Associate Artistic Director and former Ohio Ballet dancer Richard Dickinson. The dance is set to Tchaikovsky's "Variations on a Rococo Theme."

The concert is a disability-inclusive event, through a collaboration between the Autism Society of Greater Akron and Tuesday Musical. People on the autism spectrum and with other disabilities, along with their families, can purchase discounted $15 tickets and receive help with seating and accommodations by calling Tuesday Musical at 330-761-3460. Among the services offered are "fidgets" to help busy hands for those who may need them and a quiet area at E.J. Thomas Hall for those who need a break.

