A 28-year-old Kent woman was scraped and bruised early Sunday morning as she held on to her purse, trying to fend off a robber, and was dragged by a vehicle in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood, police said.

The Kent woman told police she was waiting for an Uber ride when she was approached by a silver-colored, four-door vehicle, in the 700 block of West Market Street around 3:15 a.m., according to an Akron police report.

A woman inside the car grabbed the Kent woman's purse while the man driving the car began to pull away. The Kent woman was dragged about 15 feet.

"It was terrifying. Nothing like that has ever happened to me. I don't know anyone who that has happened to," the Kent woman told Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland.



The incident happened near Mr. Zub's Deli.

Akron police are reviewing surveillance cameras in the neighborhood but haven't found any video of the getaway vehicle yet. Detectives don't have any suspects.



Capt. David Laughlin said the case should send a strong message about ride-sharing safety and making sure you're getting in the right car.



"Technology on that is evolving and if you're using the Uber, it gives you the picture of the driver, the description of the car, the license plate of the car, so you need to be really focused in to make sure that it's the car that's coming to get you," Laughlin said.



The Kent woman has her own message.



"Be aware of your surroundings. Stay in a group," she said. "Don't walk up to an Uber unless you're a 100% sure that's who it is and who's picking you up."

