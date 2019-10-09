The city’s “new, aggressive” snowplowing strategy includes more trucks, fewer roads and an online system to let residents know when their streets will be cleared.

“I don’t think I want to talk about what happened last year,” Public Service Director John Moore told an audience of reporters and city employees Wednesday at the municipal garage on Triplett Boulevard, where city leaders surrounded themselves by shiny new plow trucks and pledged to do a better job this year.

“We have a great plan moving forward," Moore said. "And we’re going to attack the snow in a hugely different way. And we’re going to beat it this year.”

What Moore and Mayor Dan Horrigan preferred not to recount Wednesday, and hope to avoid this winter, were the ambulances and 14 school buses stuck on snowy streets, the citizens who missed work and elderly residents kept from dialysis appointments in late January when a once-in-a-decade storm buried Akron in a foot of snow — and city administrators fell short of clearing roads.

Days after the storm, roads were passable in Fairlawn and Cuyahoga Falls but clogged in most of Akron, where the mayor and his cabinet began to evaluate what went wrong after apologizing “for the inconvenience and frustration our response has caused."

Weeks later, in an annual survey conducted by the Center for Marketing and Opinion Research, Akronites named city services, including road conditions, as their top concern for only the second time in the past 13 years.

Horrigan’s opponent in the November election, Republican Josh Sines, pounced on the public anger. His campaign drove a pickup truck with a plow in the Goodyear Heights Labor Day Parade. “The people of Akron will know I promise to deliver the most basic city services, with a smile!” Sines said before the parade.

On Wednesday, with the sun shining and snow on his mind, Horrigan acknowledged the public’s discontent. “While we still live in Northeast Ohio and Mother Nature ultimately does win, this is about delivering the services the residents expect and, quite frankly, they deserve — effectively and efficiently,” he said.

The plan

“This isn’t a backward-looking report but actually a forward-looking plan of action,” Horrigan said of the five-point plan to deploy more plow trucks, secure enough road salt, revise routes, enhance driver training and improve communication with residents on everything from parking bans to when plow trucks would get to them.

The final plan tracks recommendations made by a 15-member Snow and Ice Control Task Force appointed by Council President Margo Sommerville days after the storm. Central to the plan’s success is ending a 50-year agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to plow interstate expressways in Akron, including I-76, I-77 and I-277.

The city, which received $1.6 million annually to clear the highways, will continue to clear portions of US-224 and state Route 8. Proceeds from an increased state gas tax will plug the $1.6 million loss from ending the contract.

The gas tax is estimated to bring Akron between $3.2 million and $3.6 million more this year, Finance Director Steve Fricker said.

Without having to maintain the 150 miles of lanes on the interstate highways, Moore can dedicate his department’s five 15-ton dump trucks, the biggest in the city’s fleet, to clear the 1,919 lane miles in the city, starting with main streets and school bus routes.

In addition, council agreed earlier this year to spend $250,000 from a 2017 income tax increase to purchase or outfit 13 1-ton trucks with plows. Ten of the smaller trucks will respond directly to residents who use the city’s 3-1-1 system to request that a street be cleared.

In all, 46 plow trucks were assigned to city streets last year, plus the five big units tied up on interstate highways, which required 50 passes of plowing and salting during the late January storm. With no ODOT contract and 13 more smaller trucks, the city has 40 percent more plowing capacity this coming winter. Plus, Moore said, the 1-ton trucks require no commercial driver's license, which adds staffing flexibility.

Ready with salt

The city also said it’s better prepared this year after securing 25,000 tons of salt in advance. A market shortage drove up prices and demand last year.

But the city could have stocked up. After haggling over prices last October, the city turned down a shipment of 10,000 tons of salt from Nordonia Landscape Supplies LLC, which is now suing the city for $350,000 for breach of contract.

Moore explained that, with better route planning, the new strategy should “attack the perception” among residents that plow trucks were driving over snow-covered roads last winter with their blades in the air. Some were, mostly on their way to be repaired at the city’s only operational garage on Triplett Boulevard.

Opening of a second maintenance garage off Copley Road is expected to reduce down time (or blades in the air) as trucks have locations on either side of town for repairs.

The plan promises improved communication, too. City officials told residents to go online or dial 3-1-1 to let the service department know which streets needed cleared in the week after the January snowstorm. Inundated by requests, the city stopped reviewing them before hackers shut down 3-1-1 and other city communication channels.

This year, Moore said a website application will be ready to let residents know where plow trucks are and when they'll get to the snow-covered street outside their front window.

Reach Doug Livingston at dlivingston@thebeaconjournal.com or 330-996-3792.