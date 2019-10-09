Have you seen the newly renovated Gund turned Q turned Rocket?

Fabulous.

I got a first look last week while attending a performance of “Jurassic World Live Tour” (don't ask).

However …

The entire place has been renumbered. And when I was there, nobody — and I do mean NOBODY — had any idea where anything was.

I swear we talked to at least 15 ushers and security folks during the course of the evening and they universally had no clue what was where. This is a problem because, for instance, the section that last spring was C-108 is now C-121. And the section that used to be 121 is now M-111.

I think.

Not only is the numbering scheme different; the redesign is so massive that, in one case, they couldn't even tell us where the nearest elevator was.

In addition to renumbering the sections so that the numbers increase as you move clockwise, the arena honchos have added "portal" numbers. To get to Section C-121, you enter through Portal 47.

My first reaction: so now we have to keep track of not only a section number, a row number and a seat number, but a portal number? The Cavs' senior director of corporate communications, Phyllis Salem, won me over though, pointing out that, in the past, if you were in Section 121, you didn't know whether to walk down the aisle to the left of that section or to the right. Now you do.

Renaming the arena levels makes perfect sense, too. What used to be "Level 3" is now called "Street Level." Much better.

Much worse: the name. Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse? Which marketing genius thought it would be a splendid idea to turn “field house” into one word but capitalize the “H”? It looks like a perpetual typo.

The best news is that the new concourse is spectacular — brighter, ultra-modern and much, much wider. Parts of it are so artistic they're museum-worthy.

The $185 million project adds nearly 58,000 square feet of public space and includes eight new eating and drinking locations, some belonging to award-winning local chefs like Michael Symon, Jonathon Sawyer and Rocco Whalen.

From the outside, the north front looks kind of like an enormous, see-through Rubik's Cube. The wall of windows is eight stories high. I don't even want to know how much money will be spent over the years cleaning those 1,475 panes of glass.

The enclosed atrium on that side adds 44,000 more square feet, and the new “South Neighborhood” is a 6,350-square-foot expansion on the other side.

The Overlook Bar offers views of the city skyline, and the Budweiser Brew House is a place you can stand and look down into the arena bowl.

One of the coolest new areas is a tribute to the Cavs' 2016 championship season. Big chunks of the playing floor from that year are hung on the wall in artistic patterns. A video screen plays a loop of the post-Game 7 celebration. A display window contains the revered Larry O'Brien trophy, and another tells the story of the creation of the championship rings.

Now, whether Cleveland's share of these improvements — about $70 million — is a wise expenditure of tax dollars by a cash-strapped city is open to debate. Just don't argue that the project isn't first-rate.

Unfortunately, last week the employees were less prepared to host an event than the Browns were for their game against the 49ers. That shouldn't happen.

Bob Dyer can be reached at 330-996-3580 or bdyer@thebeaconjournal.com. He also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bob.dyer.31