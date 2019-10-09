Fall is in the air at the Tuscarawas County Public Library System. Customers will have a chance to decorate pumpkins, complete crafts, play games, and enjoy chili at branches of the County Library system.



Upcoming fall festivals include:



Fall Festival: 5:30 p.m., Oct. 10 at the Bolivar Branch (455 W. Water St.)



Fall Fest: 5 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Strasburg Branch (356 5th St. SW)



Fall Fun Festival: 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Tuscarawas Branch (209 S. Main St.)



"We look forward to the Fall Fest all year. We can't wait to taste test all the good home-cooked foods, and have fun with the pinata," said Strasburg resident Stephanie McCartney, who attends the event every year with her daughter.



To register or for more information on fall festivals, call your TCPL location: Bolivar 330-874-2720, main library 330-364-4474, Strasburg 330-878-5711, or Tuscarawas 740-922-2748 or visit the library’s event calendar at www.tusclibrary.org.