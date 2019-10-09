Akron Police detectives have connected an Akron man shot dead Sunday to an attempted robbery an hour earlier.

Jontae Alexander, 22, of Storer Avenue, was killed by a shot to the torso while he attempted to rob another man at gunpoint, according to reports.

Before he was shot robbing a man on South Rhodes Avenue, police said Alexander had attempted to rob the Family Dollar Store on Kenmore Boulevard.

In that incident, a man detectives identified as Alexander demanded money from the cash register at gunpoint. The cashier did not comply, and the suspect fled.

About an hour after the 9:35 p.m. robbery attempt, police said Alexander approached another man who was walking on Rhodes Avenue.

Police arrived about 10:30 p.m. at the scene, where two men were shot. Alexander was on his back in the street. The other man was bleeding from his arm and left side.

The man told police he had gone to Circle K and was walking when he was approached and a gun was put to the back of his head. He was told to hand over his money and everything in his pockets.

While Alexander looked at the other man’s wallet, the victim fired two rounds.

Alexander returned fire, hitting the other man twice.

By the time police arrived, Alexander was in the street.

Both men were taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where Alexander was pronounced dead.

A report from Channel 19 links Alexander to a third incident on Sunday in Barberton.

A couple on Hazelwood Street were robbed at gunpoint about 9 p.m. by a man they later identified as Alexander from a photo police showed them. The robber ran off when a neighbor of the couple pulled up.

“With anyone who’s willing to commit multiple robberies in such a short time, the outcomes could have been much worse,” said Akron Police spokesman Capt. David Laughlin.

The Rhodes Avenue incident remains under investigation.

