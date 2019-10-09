HUDSON — The Hudson school district and the Hudson Police Department are investigating a report of racial harassment at Hudson High School.

“The Hudson City School District does not and will not tolerate racism or ethnic harassment of any type,” Superintendent Phil Herman said this weekin a statement on the school district website.

Herman said several female students “were in a high school bathroom when racially offensive language was being used. An African American student entered the bathroom and overheard and continued to hear the racially offensive language.”

He said two of the students then left the restroom and leaned their backs against the bathroom door, which prevented the other students inside from leaving.

Herman said the administration also is working with the city’s police department “regarding inappropriate and threatening social media posts directed at the African American student, as well as investigating other social media activity which occurred over the weekend.”

“This investigation is ongoing,” Herman said. “Together, with other adults in our community, we need to continue to model civility, compassion, and respect for all involved. The students in question will be held accountable for their behavior. As part of our commitment to serve the well-being of all students, we cannot share disciplinary actions as dictated by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act that prohibits specific student information from being released to the public.”

Herman stated that the incident has “highlighted the importance of continuing to identify racial concerns and divides within our schools and community.”

“We will continue to work to develop educational opportunities so that we may use this experience to become better citizens,” Herman said.