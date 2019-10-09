A night out to the movies. A new shirt. Groceries. These are all things for which many people would gladly fork over $35. But overdraft fees? Not so much. And yet, that's the average fee the country's largest banks charge customers who overdraw their accounts, according to a NerdWallet study. These fees occur when banks approve transactions that exceed an account's balance. They are often assessed per transaction, so customers could face multiple fees in a day.

The study also found that the average credit union overdraft fee is $26. Other institutions, including some online banks, don't offer overdraft programs, and so debit card transactions that would overdraw an account are declined. That means the customer wouldn't be charged an overdraft fee at all.

A total of 58% of surveyed banks that charge overdraft fees indicated they also charge continuous overdraft fees for accounts that remain negative for several days.

Customers have to first "opt in" to a bank's overdraft protection program. This gives the institution permission to clear a transaction even if there is not enough money to cover it in the account. Approval for each transaction happens at the bank's discretion. If cleared, the bank generally charges an overdraft fee.

Avoiding fees

If you are charged an overdraft fee, it's worth asking your bank or credit union for a fee waiver. The institution may forgive the charge, especially if you have a good deposit history and no previous overdrafts. You may also want to ask your bank if it has a formal forgiveness program. Some institutions have policies to waive the first fee charged each year.

Banks generally will let customers designate a savings account or line of credit to serve as a backup source of funds in case the checking account is overdrawn. Some banks offer this service free of charge. Others may assess a transfer fee of around $10. It's a cost, but it's much smaller than the typical overdraft fee. If the backup account is a line of credit, customers will also need to pay interest on the amount borrowed.

If you're signed up for an overdraft program, ask your bank to remove you. Without the protection, any debit card transactions that would overdraw your account would be declined at the point of sale. While that's inconvenient, at least you won't pay overdraft fees. If you write a check that overdraws your account, however, you might still be charged a nonsufficient funds fee, even if the check is returned.

While you can ask to opt out of overdrafts at any bank, you also have the option of switching to an institution that doesn't have an overdraft program, so it wouldn't charge fees. As noted above, any debit card merchant transactions that could overdraw your account would be denied.