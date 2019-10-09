AKRON

Ward meeting to focus

on Metro Parks, census

Councilwoman Marilyn Keith's Ward 8 monthly community meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Northwest Family Recreation Center, 1730 Shatto Ave., will feature Mike Johnson from the Summit Metro Parks, who will speak on the parks' initiatives, and a representative from the Census Bureau, who will share information about the Census 2020.

Northwest Block Watches will convene at 6 p.m., prior to the ward meeting.

CANTON

Driver gets prison time

for slurs after collision

A driver was sentenced to eight months in prison for making racial slurs against a woman after he struck her vehicle.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer told Johnathan R. Hydock, 26, his actions were unacceptable and reprehensible.

"They are the embodiment of hate," Farmer said of the ethnic and racial slurs he unleashed on the victim, a black woman.

During Hydock's hearing Wednesday, the victim told the court the situation could have escalated into violence, because the defendant had a gun in the vehicle he was driving.

The traffic accident leading to the racial slurs happened at Sawburg Avenue and W. State Street in Alliance in early August. Afterward, Hydock referred to the woman with an ethnic slur and later said, "white [expletive] power" before his girlfriend restrained him from retrieving a handgun, police had said.

Hydock, of Butler, Pa., pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony, and counts of aggravated menacing and failure to stop after an accident, both misdemeanors.

Prior to Hydock's sentencing, the woman told the court the defendant should receive rehabilitative services "to show people are people."

BARBERTON

Elvis impersonator, band

to perform at parks benefit

Barberton Parks and Recreation is hoping an Elvis impersonator will shake things up at an Oct. 26 concert to benefit the agency.

The parks department will host Mike Albert and the Big “E” Band that Saturday at 7:00 pm in the Barberton High School Auditorium.

Tickets sell for $15 at at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the Parks and Recreation office, 500 W. Hopocan Ave.

All proceeds will help support Barberton Parks and Recreation.

For more information contact the department at 330-848-6740.

COVENTRY TWP.

Civil War presentation

at Lighter-Than-Air event

The reservation deadline is Oct. 18 for the Lighter-Than-Air Society’s 67th annual banquet Oct. 26 at Pick’s at PLX, 530 Portage Lakes Drive, Coventry Township.



Guest speaker Kevin Knapp will share Civil War history while portraying Thaddeus Lowe (1832-1913), chief aeronaut of the Army of the Potomac’s Balloon Corps.



The banquet, which is open to the public, will include a display of artifacts and a silent auction.



Dinner entrees are chicken marsala, stuffed cod or vegetarian kabob. Attendees should specify their choice when making reservations.



Tickets cost $35 per person. Make checks payable to the Lighter-Than-Area Society and mail them to 526 S. Main St., Suite 406, Akron, OH 44311-4403. For more information, call 330-535-5827 or email ltasohio@gmail.com.





SUMMIT COUNTY

Witness Tree ceremony

planned for Veterans Day

Summit County will have a Witness Tree ceremony this year to celebrate Veterans Day and to raise awareness about mental health issues involving veterans.

Beginning Nov. 1 and continuing for 10 days, John Schluep , the founder of Warriors’ Journey Home, will hang 22 dog tags from the Witness Tree to represent the 22 veteran suicides that occur each day.

By Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, 242 dog tags will hang from the tree. The ceremony will be at 8 a.m. each day in the park area located off High Street, just outside the Summit County Courthouse, 209 S. High St.

Valor Court, a specialty court for veterans who get into criminal trouble, is sponsoring the program.

Warriors’ Journey Home, a non-profit based in Cuyahoga Falls, aims to provide information and support for veterans, their families and the community to help with the transition from battleground to home.

COLUMBUS

Roegner named chair

of Senate committee

State Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, was appointed as chair of the chamber's Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday by Senate President Larry Obhof, R–Medina.

Roegner, who served four terms in the Ohio House before her election to the Senate last November, succeeds former state Sen. Lou Terhar as the committee chair. Terhar, a Cincinnati-area Republican, resigned from the legislature Sept. 30, citing health concerns.

The Ways and Means Committee reviews legislation affecting tax policy.

Roegner represents the 27th Senate District, which includes Wayne County and parts of Summit and Stark counties.