State Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, was appointed as chair of the chamber's Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday by Senate President Larry Obhof, R–Medina.

Roegner, who served four terms in the Ohio House before her election to the Senate last November, succeeds former state Sen. Lou Terhar as the committee chair. Terhar, a Cincinnati-area Republican, resigned from the legislature Sept. 30, citing health concerns.

The Ways and Means Committee reviews legislation affecting tax policy.

"I am honored by the confidence of my Senate colleagues and look forward to taking a leading role on legislation that promotes a fair and equitable tax environment here in Ohio," Roegner said in a news release. "Keeping taxes fair, simple and low is a key priority of mine as we work together toward making Ohio a great place to live and grow a business.”

Roegner's other committee assignments include Government Oversight and Reform; Health, Human Services & Medicaid; Transportation, Commerce and Workforce as well as the Finance-Health & Medicaid Subcommittee.

She represents the 27th Senate District, which includes Wayne County and parts of Summit and Stark counties.