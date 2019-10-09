Two Summit County Council members sparred this week over a request for the full council to approve travel requests from members.

During Monday night’s county council meeting, District 2 representative John Schmidt proposed a motion that would require council approve any travel-related expenses before they’re incurred by council members.

The request would include the council member, date and purpose of travel, destination and all estimated expenses.

Currently, the county council president approves travel requests from council members.

“This has been bothering me for a long time, the fact that there's a lack of transparency when it comes to travel,” Schmidt said. The Democrat, who’s been on council since 2007, said he’s never been reimbursed for travel as a council member because he’s “not comfortable with it."

District 3 representative Gloria Rodgers suggested a committee should be formed to address a range of transparency-related issues, including travel requests and how office supplies and literature are used — referencing a recent finding for recovery from the state auditor’s office against Schmidt and former county council member Michael Soyars.

"This is only one issue,” Rodgers said. “We have more than one issue that needs to be addressed.”

The finding was in relation to more than 2,400 additional copies of a spring 2018 county newsletter that the office determined were “printed for the personal benefit” of Soyars. The auditor also determined Schmidt, who was council president at the time, was jointly liable because he approved the printing of the newsletters.

The county has disputed the finding and sent a letter to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office last week saying the county will not pursue collecting the finding for recovery.

The auditor’s report also said the county should establish policies prohibiting the use of office supplies, services or resources for personal benefit. Rodgers, a Republican, said the proposed committee could also address that directive.

But Schmidt said he wants to focus on travel requests, and a committee wouldn’t be necessary.

“All we would have to do is amend the motion to say that any expenditure over a certain amount of money shall be approved by council,” he said.

Schmidt also referenced a July trip Rodgers and District 8 representative Paula Prentice, a Democrat, took to Las Vegas for the National Association of Counties Annual Conference and Exposition. He called it “the straw that broke the camel’s back” with his concern over a lack of transparency with travel-related expenses.

“Let's have transparency with travel,” he said. “You want to go to Las Vegas, Sin City and pay for it with taxpayers' dollars, you go right ahead. I won't do it. If I wanted to do it, I'd pay for it myself.”

According to the association, more than 3,000 county leaders attended the 84th annual conference July 12-15 — while county council was on summer break — at the Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s Las Vegas hotels. Rodgers said she and Prentice stayed at the Paris because that’s where the conference was and roomed together to save money.

The total cost for the trip between the two councilwomen was $3,764, including $776 total in airfare, $1,148 for the hotel, $1,010 total in conference fees and $830 total in reimbursements.

The 2019 total travel budget for county council is $17,500. A significant amount is usually left over each year, according to the county council office.

Rodgers said both she and Prentice serve on state committees that require travel.

"County council is a great group of people working hard, trying to do a good job,” she said. “A few of us are more active than others. I'm active at the state level. That's a benefit to the county."

Rodgers chairs the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's Metropolitan and Regional Affairs Committee. She also serves on the Ohio Jail Advisory Board, a state entity.

Prentice is on the board of directors for the County Commissioners Association of Ohio and chairs its Human Services Committee. She's also a member of the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's Water Quality Task Force and a member of the aging subcommittee with the National Association of Counties’ Human Services and Education Steering Committee.

Other county council members on state boards include District 1 representative Ron Koehler, who serves on the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's Joint Committee on Administration of Elections, and at-large member Clair Dickinson, who serves on the County Commissioners Association of Ohio's Justice and Public Safety Committee and Water Quality Task Force.

Rodgers said she believes the tension over the issue stems from the state auditor’s finding for recovery.

"This is a political issue, then. This is not about policies and procedures. You're upset, and so it's become a political issue,” Rodgers told Schmidt Monday night. “Paula and I travel. We travel together. We save money. We both serve on state committees. We both work hard to make a difference.”

Schmidt said Rodgers is "entitled to her opinion."

The motion on approval for travel requests was introduced at council’s Monday meeting. Rodgers initially proposed the motion be tabled, but President Jeff Wilhite said tabling it wasn’t necessary because council wasn’t voting on the motion that night.

Council doesn’t meet this coming Monday because of the Columbus Day holiday, but members will discuss the motion at future meetings.

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.