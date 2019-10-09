Summit County is hosting Dogtober, a special adoption event, through Nov. 2 at Summit County Animal Control, 250 Opportunity Parkway, Akron.

As part of the event, sponsored by Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise, dogs and cats will be available for adoption for the discounted price of $5 per cat and $25 per dog. The price of a dog includes an $18 Summit County dog license.

Cats are regularly $60, and dogs are regularly $94 plus an $18 dog license. All animals are fully vetted (blood work, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spay/neuter and vaccinations) and ready to be taken home that day.

“This year, I am excited to announce that we have decided to expand our traditional fall adopt-a-thon into the monthlong 'Dogtober' to help more animals find homes and more families find loving pets," Shapiro said in a news release.

Individuals who adopt a dog will receive a 2019 dog license at the time of adoption and can pick up a complimentary 2020 dog license from Animal Control when they become available. Ohio law requires that dog licenses are renewed from Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 or within 30 days of acquiring a new dog. Puppies must be licensed by the time they're three months old.

The number of animals at Animal Control changes daily, but the facility currently has roughly 80 dogs and 80 cats and is full.

Donations of dog or cat food are also being accepted during Dogtober.

For more information, contact Summit County Animal Control at 330-643-2845. To view photos of adoptable animals, visit bit.ly/2zZYcjI or payitforwardforpets.org.