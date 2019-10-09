The law may have caught up with a skateboarding bank robber blamed for three heists, including one in Bath.

Joseph Daniel Buk, of Broadview Heights, was arrested Friday by the Parma Police Department and questioned by the FBI and Fairview Park police.

Federal court records show Buk waived his rights and admitted robbing a Huntington Bank branch in a Broadview Heights Giant Eagle Sept. 19, another Huntington Bank branch in a Fairview Park Giant Eagle Sept. 24 and a Citizens Bank branch in the Acme Fresh Market on Medina Road in Bath Sept. 27.

In two of the robberies, Buk used a skateboard to flee the scenes, an investigator said in an affidavit filed in court records.

According to the affidavit, the Bath robbery unfolded like this: Buk used a skateboard to travel from the Barnes and Noble Bookstore on Medina Road across the parking lot to the nearby Acme.

Inside the grocery, Buk demanded money from a teller and skated off with $903. He skated to the bookstore parking lot, where he drove away in a white minivan, the affidavit said.

The affidavit says the robber used a wig in the Bath and Fairview Park incidents.

All three robberies were caught on videotape, and footage seen on the tapes match Buk’s description. The affidavit said a teller at the Bath robbery described a tattoo on the suspect’s finger. Buk has a tattoo on his finger.

Attorney Michael J. Goldberg, who has been appointed to represent Buk, could not be reached immediately for comment Wednesday.

Calls to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio were not immediately returned.

Buk was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for another case.

