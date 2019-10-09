The University of Akron on Wednesday launched a nearly yearlong process to develop a new strategic plan in the wake of installing President Gary Miller.

The board of trustees passed a resolution to use existing departmental three-year action plans as a foundation to create a university-wide strategic plan to guide UA through the next three to five years.

"We need to have a vision and a direction to go," Miller said following his first board meeting. His tenure began Oct. 1.

The strategic plan is scheduled to be delivered to the board at the June 10, 2020, board meeting, per the resolution. Miller said all major facets of the university will be included in the plan, which could include a significant fundraising component.

The university also needs a "comprehensive enrollment strategy that makes us competitive," Miller said.

Students, staff and alumni will all be involved in the process, he said.

Miller also told the board he plans to spend his first 100 days reviewing the university’s finances and searching for the academic head of the university while continuing to learn about the community.

A national search for someone to fill the newly combined role of executive vice president and provost is already underway.

"We want this person to have significant faculty experience," Miller said.

Pam Schulze, the president of the Akron chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said the union was glad to hear Miller was prioritizing the search and finding someone with an academic background to serve in the role.

"This really shows that President Miller has really been listening to the faculty," she said.

Currently, the job is split in two. Chand Midha serves as the interim executive vice president and chief academic officer, and Rex Ramsier is an executive vice president and chief administrative officer. Those will be combined, and neither Midha nor Ramsier will be candidates for the job.

