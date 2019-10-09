The University of Akron School of Law will no longer force applicants to take the LSAT to be admitted and will allow the GRE as an alternative.

Prospective law students will have to submit results from either the LSAT or the GRE, the much more common graduate school entrance exam.

The change is effective immediately following approval from the Board of Trustees Wednesday morning.

Law School Dean Christoper Peters said the goal of the change is to broaden diversity in the pool of applicants.

"The driving force is basically an attempt to to reach out to more potential students and make ourselves a little bit more accessible, which is something that I think is happening universitywide, and something that a lot of law schools are trying to do in various ways," Peters said.

Akron is the first public law school in Ohio to accept the GRE and the first law school in the country to do so with an annual tuition for all students under $25,000, according to a release. About 50 law schools nationwide have moved to accept the GRE, a trend that has emerged over the last three years, Peters said.

The law school faculty previously approved the change.

The school also is launching a version of its part-time program that allows students to come to class in person only two nights a week and do the rest of their course work online for the first two years.

The initiative is part of a universitywide effort to do more to support non-traditional students, Peters said.

"Reaching out to those students, and identifying the ones who really are capable of succeeding and giving them that opportunity, is pretty much the name of the game right now," he said.

The median LSAT score for a student entering UA is 153, Peters said. The school will develop a GRE-equivalent benchmark.

Peters noted the standardized test, whether the LSAT or the GRE, is only one factor the school considers in admitting students. Their undergraduate records, along with a personal statement and recommendation letters, can go a long way, he said.

Enrollment was down in the school this year, but Peters said the goal of adding the GRE as an option is not necessarily designed to increase enrollment.

"I'm pretty confident we'll be able to get good indicators from those things about a student's commitment and preparedness for law school," he said.

