CANTON The company still bears his family name, but Ward J. "Tim" Timken Jr., and TimkenSteel have parted ways.

The 52-year-old Timken — the steelmaker's only chief executive and president since its founding five year ago — no longer holds those, or any, positions with the company. He also is no longer on the board of directors, where he had served as chairman.

The move occurred Tuesday; it was announced publicly early Wednesday. By mid-morning, Timken's name had been removed from directories of officers and board members on the company website.

Did Timken resign or was he fired?

A TimkenSteel news release and a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Timken has "stepped down." However, that characterization is at odds with language in the same filing and with written company executive compensation policy.

Previous TimkenSteel SEC paperwork states no severance is provided to an executive who leaves voluntarily.

Wednesday's SEC documents state: "Under the terms of his Severance Agreement with the Company, Mr. Timken's departure was treated as a termination without cause, and he will receive a lump sum cash severance payout ... "

Timken's payout includes $4 million in cash, a pro-rated amount of an incentive clause for this year, two years of health care reimbursement and outplacement services.

Timken business

Timken is quoted in the company news release announcing his departure, saying now is the time for new leadership. He added stepping down was not an easy decision.

"I want to thank all employees for their dedication and commitment," he said. "I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish together and remain confident in the long-term success of TimkenSteel."

As president and chief executive, Timken earned $4.7 million in total compensation last year, according to company regulatory filings. Most came in stock and options, on top of his $886,830 annual base salary.

Timken is the fifth generation of his family to work in a Timken business. His great-great-grandfather was Henry Timken, whose carriage-making business evolved into a bearings and steel manufacturing company that would become Timken Co.

Although generations of family members always held key positions, it was not a family business, per se. It has been publicly traded since 1922. Prodded by activist shareholders, the global company with $4.5 billion in annual sales split in two in 2014 — The Timken Co., which makes bearings, and TimkenSteel.

Tim Timken, who was selected to head the spinoff steel company, and John Timken, a fourth-generation family member, still sit on The Timken Co. board.

Attempts to interview Tim Timken for this story were unsuccessful. His wife, Jane, chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, indicated he did not want to be interviewed.

His father, Jack Timken, a former company vice president and chairman of the Timken Foundation, said he could not comment.

TimkenSteel's financial performance since its creation has tumbled. Early on, company stock was trading at more than $40 per share on the New York Stock Exchange. Its peak in the past year was $14.58 per share; it closed Wednesday at $5.37.

Competitors, such as Steel Dynamics, of Fort Wayne, Ind., have seen their stock value increase in the same time period.

New leaders

Terry L. Dunlap, 60, was named TimkenSteel interim chief executive and president. A company director for four years, he has served on the Audit and Compensation committees.

Dunlap has 31 years of industry experience at Allegheny Technologies Inc., a global specialty metals company. At ATI, he held various positions, most recently as executive vice president of that company's flat-rolled products group.

"I look forward to leading TimkenSteel and improving shareholder value by engaging with customers, suppliers and employees to improve operating performance and deliver consistent profitable growth at the company," Dunlap said in the company news release.

The new TimkenSteel board chairman is John P. Reilly, current lead director of the board.

"The board would like to thank Tim Timken for his service and leadership to the company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.," Reilly said. "We are confident that Terry's more-than 30 years of experience ... uniquely positions him to lead TimkenSteel at this time.

"The board is committed to pursuing a strategy focused on strengthening TimkenSteel's market position and generating shareholder value for the long term."

What lies ahead

The change at the top is good news, said market analyst Theodore O'Neill, chief executive at Litchfield Hills Research in Connecticut.

"(Dunlap) has all the right background; in some ways he's better suited for the job than Ward," O'Neill said.

The steel industry has struggled mightily, though, he said. TimkenSteel's biggest challenge, he said, is 50% of its profits once came from making tubular steel used in fracking. That industry has been crumbling, decreasing demand for steel.

"It's got to be frustrating," O'Neill said. "It probably means there is some restructuring ahead. TimkenSteel (stock) has floated between $5 and $20 ... being the CEO of a company like that can't be fun."

TimkenSteel manufactures alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel, with an annual melt capacity of approximately 2 million tons. Aside from the seamless tubing, it also make Special Bar Quality steel and steel components for a variety of customers.

The company has manufacturing operations at three Stark County locations — Gambrinus, Faircrest and Harrison plants — to go along with other Ohio plants, as well as in North Carolina and Texas.

Bob Harper, president of United Steelworkers of America 1123, said the local represents about 1,800 workers at TimkenSteel's Stark facilities. He said about 200 union employees have been laid off during the past six months, a trend he hopes ends.

"The steel market has got issues," he said.

Harper said he reached out to Tim Timken about six months ago to try to arrange some brainstorming sessions that would include blue- and white-collar workers.

"I never heard back," he said.

Harper said he received a call Wednesday morning, indicating a meeting would be planned with the USW.

"We're looking forward to see what goes on," Harper said. "These jobs are very important to this community."

