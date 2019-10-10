Akron police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole three bikes off an enclosed porch and two others involved in a robbery at a drug store.

The bike theft took place at about 8 p.m. Sept. 18. The suspect can clearly be seen on home surveillance video released by police. A specific address was not released.

If you have any information, or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464.

The robbery took place at CVS Pharmacy at 590 E. Market St. on an unspecified date. An unknown male and female loaded up a shopping cart with miscellaneous items and exited the stored. When confronted by CVS employees, the male suspect brandished a handgun. The two suspects then fled the scene in an older model silver Nissan sedan.

If you have any information, or are able to identify the male or female, please contact Akron Police Detective R. Garey at 330-375-2490.

Callers also may use the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.