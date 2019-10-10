An Akron no-kill animal shelter is scrambling to care for dozens of sick dogs from Scioto County it agreed to shelter.

The dogs have sarcoptic mange, or scabies.

Mauresa Tosatto, dog manager for One of a Kind Pet Rescue, said 10 adult dogs are being treated at the organization’s spay and neuter clinic on West Exchange Street in Akron. Five puppies are being housed at the organization’s animal shelter on West Market Street.

The highly contagious skin disease is caused by mites that burrow through the skin and cause intense itching and scratching. It’s treated with a scabicide and a scabicidal shampoo, but takes several weeks to kill the larvae.

Tosatto said the dogs were dropped off at a Scioto man’s home who tried to take care of them, but wasn’t equipped to do so.

When One of a Kind was contacted by another shelter in southern Ohio, it couldn’t say no.

“They contacted us, said, ‘Hey, we have a situation. Would you like to help?’ ” Tosatto said.

The shelter is sending a van to Sciotto on Friday to pick up at least 33 more dogs.

“We’re talking extra crates because we don’t know what we’re going to get,” she said. “This is one of [our] biggest endeavors.”

Tanya Jonda, social media director for the organization, said the response from dog lovers has been impressive.

“I’ve been here for 15 months and it is the biggest I’ve seen since then,” Jonda said.

People from as far as California have responded to a social media post about the diseased dogs. One individual donated space for One of a Kind to house more of the sick canines. And more than $7,000 has been raised.

“But that’s not going to scratch the surface” of the medical costs, Jonda said.

Tosatto estimated it’s costing the shelter at least $200 a day in medical expenses for each dog. Some of the dogs will require dental treatment.

She has been with the organization for six years and said she’s “overwhelmed” by the public response.

“There are wonderful people out there,” she said.

The dogs are a range of breeds and sizes, and won’t be ready for adoption until they have recovered from the disease.

Tosatto said the shelter is hiring an additional two employees to help tend the extra dogs.

“We easily take 150 to 184 dogs a month. This is on top of that,” she said.

When the dogs are healthy, Jonda said, the organization plans to hold an adoption ceremony.

All the shelter’s dogs receive necessary shots, are microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The organization has about 60 full- and part-time employees and dozens of volunteers.

In the meantime, the dogs will be given names having to do with gemstones.

“It’s rewarding when they get all of their hair back and they’re beautiful dogs again,” Tosatto said. “When they’re done, they’re going to be clean and sparkling.”

