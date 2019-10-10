Fiction

1. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

2. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

4. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

5. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

6. "Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

7. "Full Throttle" by Joe Hill (William Morrow)

8. "Cilka's Journey" by Heather Morris (St. Martin's Press)

9. "A Mrs. Miracle Christmas" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)

Nonfiction

1. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

2. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

5. "Stillness Is the Key" by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

6. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)

7. "Where Do I Begin?" by Elvis Duran (Atria)

8. "Over the Top" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)

9. "Metahuman" by Deepak Chopra (Harmony)

10. "Face It" by Debbie Harry (Dey Street)