A lack of black executives in the jobs that most often lead to top management risks leading to an even greater decline in African American chief executives, a new study finds.

Fewer than 10% of senior executives in so-called "profit and loss jobs," those that operate units, at the largest U.S. companies are black, according to an analysis by executive recruiter Korn Ferry. The study was conducted for the Executive Leadership Council, which advocates for promotion of black executives into the top executive ranks and boardrooms.

Black executives surveyed also say they're pushed into supporting roles and have to take on riskier assignments to get promotions.

"The disproportionate number of people who happen to be black who are in support roles versus P&L is dramatically out of balance," said Michael Hytek, a Korn Ferry managing partner and one of the authors of the study. "The black executive seems to be numerically in decline compared to all the other groups."

As big investors have been pushing companies to add more women to boards, fewer initiatives have focused on people of color.

The last all-male board in the S&P 500 added a woman this year and women make up 24% of directors and about 5% of CEOs. Black directors made up only about 1% of board members in the S&P 500, and 37% of boards did not have a single black member, according to an analysis by Black Enterprise magazine. About 1% of S&P 500 CEOs are black.

Black executives who did get operating jobs said they faced headwinds such as pre-conceived notions of their abilities and exclusion from corporate social circles, according to the study, presented Thursday at the Executive Leadership Council's CEO GameChanger conference in Washington. They also said they were asked to take on disproportionately risky projects, which had a high likelihood of failure, to prove their abilities.