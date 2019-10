A construction worker helping paint lines on I-71 in Cuyahoga County was struck and killed Wednesday night when a driver crashed into the paint crew, News 5 reported.

Another unresponsive worker was transported to Metro Health, Brook Park police said.

The suspect's car was found about two miles away on Bagley Road, where Brook Park and Middleburg Heights Police were processing the badly damaged vehicle, according to a News 5 videographer at the scene.