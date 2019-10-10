BOSTON HEIGHTS — Over the decades Julie Brandle spent at Camp Ledgewood — first as a 7-year-old Girl Scout, then as a camp counselor, then as a leader for her daughter's troop — she never imagined she'd get to leave a permanent mark on the property.

But Brandle, president and co-founder of Metis Construction Services in Kent, helped create the Girl Scouts of North East Ohio’s Chickadee Program Center at Camp Ledgewood, which officially opened Thursday.

"It's a privilege, really," said Brandle, 49, a lifetime Girl Scout who's camped at Camp Ledgewood for 42 years and became emotional as she spoke. “You get excited and you're thankful for any project that your company's able to get, but to be selected for this one in your own camp, it's pretty special.”

The $3 million Chickadee Program Center, named after the native Ohio bird, is part of a $6.2 million investment at Camp Ledgewood, including new cabins that expanded sleeping accommodations by 160 bed spaces and the installation of Wi-Fi throughout the camp.

The center's opening comes as Girl Scouts focuses on getting more girls interested and involved in STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.

To that end, the new center includes the Feeder discovery kitchen and the FabCab, a mini digital fabrication lab with equipment to create rapid prototypes, giving scouts the resources to explore the engineering design process and earn badges.

Charlotte, a Senior Girl Scout in Stow’s Troop #90537, was working on laser-cutting paper for signs at the FabCab.

"It's a really cool STEM project because you don't see that many young girls being able to have an opportunity to go out and do something like this,” said Charlotte, 15, who’s been a Girl Scout for 10 years and hopes to become a video game programmer.

Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo, a lifelong Girl Scout who was appointed CEO in May 2017, wants to continue to encourage girls to have those kinds of STEM opportunities.

“We need to have girls to be not just the users of technology but the designers, the inventors and the creators,” she said. “And that's why it's so important for Girl Scouts because we need to have all girls be part of creating our future and having the skills.”

The organization — which focuses on leadership, entrepreneurship, the great outdoors and STEM — has added more than 100 STEM-related badges in the last three years, including cybersecurity, robotics, coding and space science.

In the past year alone, more than 700,000 STEM-related badges have been earned across the country, said Acevedo, who’s worked as a rocket scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, as an engineer at IBM, and at Apple, Autodesk and Dell.

Jane Christyson, CEO of Girl Scouts of North East Ohio, said although women make up 47% of the workforce, they’re only 28% of the STEM workforce — "and those are some of the highest-paying and fastest-growing jobs in the country today. And a lot of them are also going unfilled right now because we don't have trained people that are able to do that,” she said.

“If we're able to spark the curiosity and give girls STEM confidence so that they could pursue STEM careers, we really believe that we can be a talent pipeline for the technical community,” Christyson said.

With Girl Scouts being a national organization, almost any girl can have access to learning STEM-related skills in their own communities — which can eventually help companies develop their workforces locally.

At camps like Ledgewood, girls get to learn and develop confidence with STEM-related, nature and teamwork activities, including the FabCab, ropes courses, zip lines, an archery range, hiking trails, an amphitheater, an observatory, canoeing, kayaking and nature studies.

“And then once you develop the confidence, then you develop the competence,” said Acevedo, who enjoyed her zip-lining experience at the camp.

The Chickadee Program Center was designed by architect Rick Parker of Brandstetter Carroll Inc. and funded by combining donations and proceeds from the sales of council properties to create the organization’s master plan. The overall process for the center took about two years, including about a year of construction.

Brandle, a Cuyahoga Falls native who now lives in Brimfield, said the area was formerly a parking lot, empty green space and a "rickety" pavilion where scouts checked in for camp.

She called the new center the “crown jewel” of the 350-acre year-round camp within Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Christyson said in the past, the camp hasn’t had the ability to host large-scale programs. With the new roughly 6,000-square-foot center — which also brings the camp infirmary and trading post store under one roof — it can.

As Acevedo encouraged girls to get involved in STEM, she also encouraged them to put down their phones to "stop and wonder.”

She said the first letter in STEM stands for science, "and science is the great outdoors."

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.