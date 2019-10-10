When you see one theater company perform two shows in repertory, you're not likely to get a more wild contrast than seeing the same actors play in both the deadly "Julius Caesar" and the tender-hearted "The Music Man."

That's exactly what viewers can sink their teeth into for the next several weeks on the Hanna Theatre stage at Great Lakes Theater in Cleveland. A core group of 15 actors appears in both shows, displaying incredible versatility as a company.

This fall repertory opened with the musical first and then the Shakespearean tragedy, but I happened to see them the other way around, which allowed me to go from the hellish violence of "Caesar's" political intrigue to the joyful escapism of "The Music Man" in just three days. Copley High School graduate Marcus Martin, a senior in Baldwin Wallace's musical theater program makes a memorable Great Lakes debut as an Equity actor in both, playing Cinna the conspirator and Titinius in "Caesar" and inhabiting a starring role as Marcellus in "The Music Man."

"Julius Caesar," directed by Sara Bruner, felt like a groundbreaking production with actresses Carole Healey and Laura Welsh Berg playing the roles of Caesar and Cassius as women. Going from seeing Healey's power-hungry Caesar slaughtered in the Shakespearean work to her playing jovial Irishwoman Mrs. Paroo in the musical is a real trip, and a testament to her supreme acting skills.

Rome may be going to hell in "Julius Caesar," but the planets are magnificently aligned in this show, especially in Caesar's terrifyingly brutal death scene, where Rick Martin's ghastly lighting, Matthew Webb's grating sound and other special effects bring home the horror of the moment. Especially artful were the long ribbons of "blood" that came out of Healey's Caesar as each conspirator pounced on her.

Just the thought of this scene, combined with the intense fog that shoots from multiple onstage towers in this drama, still sends shivers down my spine.

In this story, Caesar has returned triumphantly from war, but the empire goes into turmoil when lead conspirators Cassius and Brutus decide her power hungriness must be stopped. A powerful actress, Berg cuts one of the most dangerous characters in the show in Cassius' singular mission to destroy Caesar. She and real-life husband Lynn Robert Berg make a compelling team as Cassius and Brutus, the latter who must be talked into the conspiracy but soon embraces his friend Cassius' bloodthirstiness.

Also impactful is Nick Steen as Caesar's ally Mark Antony, who gives one of the best speeches of master manipulation of the masses that anyone may ever hear in his "friends, Romans, countrymen" oration at Caesar's funeral.

Jillian Kates is a wonderful, wild beauty as Portia, out of her mind with worry over husband Brutus' bloody plans, and Jodi Dominick keeps popping up in a spookily foreboding manner as the wild-eyed Soothsayer. Finally, Martin is a threatening figure as murderous conspirator Cinna and later, as Cassius' friend Titinius, meets a shocking end.

In "The Music Man," young actor Martin is full of high animation and smiles as Marcellus, who teaches main character Harold Hill (the fabulous Alex Syiek) the ropes in River City, leads the townsfolk in a lot of the fun, and ultimately works in overdrive to try to save Hill's hide.

Directed by Victoria Bussert, this charming musical comedy, set in 1912 Iowa, follows fast-talking salesman Hill as he tries to con the town's citizens into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band he never really plans to form. What he doesn't expect is to form an unlikely romance with the straight-laced Marian.

This musical's a classic, but Great Lakes has put some unique stamps on it, including having Ian McLaughlin as youngster Winthrop play a xylophone at center stage during the overture, joined by seven other children who march and mime instruments to the heavy brass "Seventy-Six Trombones" sounds from the orchestra pit. This sets the tone that the children of River City are eager to express themselves musically.

Marian, an independent-minded character who's often played as very prim, gets a more modern, down-to-earth sensibility with actress Kates. The show has another modern edge with the choreography of Jaclyn Miller, who creates a wonderful "stomp break" led by the ebullient Martin that segues into an animated tap sequence in the middle of the classic "Seventy-Six Trombones."

The musical's humor is a delight and the singing is top-notch, especially the swelling beauty of Kates and Syiek's love duet "Till There Was You." This show isn't just silly fun, it's brimming with emotion: Syiek is ever charismatic as Hill, and he and Kates create a touching chemistry that brought tears to my eyes.

