The images are blurry.

They are often out of focus.

But the performances are raw and real.

And if not for an effort by the Rock and Roll Hall in Cleveland, rare concert footage of Northeast Ohio bands like Devo might forever be tucked away on a closet shelf or in a box in a dank basement.

There is a treasure trove of homemade movies lurking out there shot in the 1970s on film cameras and later video cameras on the 1980s and even the 1990s.

Andy Leach, the rock hall's senior director of Library and Archives, said there's a fear that some of these might be lost as loved ones cleaning out a home might not realize the historical value of these home movies after someone passes away.

This is the second year in an effort by the rock hall to collect and curate concert footage shot by not only fans, but also bands themselves to fully document the concert scene in Northeast Ohio.

Fans will get a chance to see the fruits of this endeavor as the hall presents its Home Movie Day at the Museum at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and shows excerpts from some of the performances collected so far. The event is free with a reservation at ticketing.rockhall.com.

Leach said the region has had a rich and vibrant music scene, and this is all part of a bigger effort to ensure some of these bands and their music are not forgotten.

The clips in the line-up include never-seen-before footage of legendary punk and new wave regional bands including the Pagans, Hammer Damage and Akron's own Devo.

Some of the film and video donors will be in attendance to share stories and memories of the bands.

Leach said part of the effort includes digitizing some of the film and video that could be lost as they break down over time.

The collection effort dubbed NEO Sound continues and even as late as this week, a rock hall archivist was in Akron to pick up more material being donated to the collection to help archive regional bands and groups.

"We are trying to collect as much as we can to trace and document our local music heritage," Leach said. "This is part of our local history that will be lost if it is not preserved."

The videos and films not only capture the band and groups, but also the concert venues where they played and offer a snapshot of the time from fashion to lyrics.

Leach said the best part is you never know what you will find on the film or video tape until you hit the play button.

"This has been a lot of fun," he said.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.