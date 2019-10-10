On this leg of our canoe trip, I mistook a Mennonite family for Amish and Ken, in turn, was mistaken for Amish.



Instead of camping at Six Mile Dam on the Walhonding River the first night of our trip, we pressed on to Coshocton. On the gravel bar in front of the Lake Park Campground, several Mennonite children frolicked in the river. A middle-aged woman played with the children while an older woman sat in a folding chair reading a newspaper.



It was quite a bucolic scene — the women and girls in their long dresses and white bonnets and the boys in their plain dark clothing. I thought to photograph them but decided to respect their privacy.



As our canoe ground to a halt on the gravel landing we became aware that some of them were staring at us — much as we "English" sometimes hazard uncomfortably long glances at the Amish or Mennonites. The sight of two old guys in a canoe laden with camping gear might have been something of a novelty to them.



"Are you on a camping trip?" the middle-aged woman asked.



We told her we were.



At first I had thought they were Amish. Then I realized, when I noticed their multicolored clothing, that they were Mennonites. Unlike the Amish, they don’t shun technology. This would become abundantly clear.



As Ken and I pitched our tents, the middle-aged woman walked by.



"Have you heard whether it’s supposed to rain tonight?" Ken asked her.



She pulled out a smartphone, checked her weather app and said, "There’s a slight chance of rain around midnight."



Then she sauntered on down the lane to her campsite — and climbed into a big fancy RV.



This experience reminded me that primitive camping is just another form of shunning the trappings of modernity.



After supper, Ken recorded the day’s events in his journal by candlelight while I wandered down to the gravel bar try to catch a glimpse of the full moon.



After a leisurely breakfast we broke camp, loaded the canoe and headed downstream. We stopped to stretch our legs at the public river access south of Coshocton.



Ken wandered along the bank, looking for objects to incorporate into his artwork. Meanwhile, I picked up litter left behind by careless fishermen.



An older model car rolled into the parking lot and stopped near the riverbank. It was occupied by two men, who I guessed to be around 50. They had fishing rods in the back seat.



I approached the car and noticed the man in the passenger seat had an open bottle of Budweiser on the seat between his legs. The driver asked if the river was shallow and I told him it was. They indicated that shallow water wasn’t conducive to good fishing. Although they seemed more interested in drinking.



The driver noticed Ken walking along the bank.



"Who’s that?" he asked.



"Oh, he’s with me," I responded.



"Is he Amish?" he asked.



I laughed and told him he wasn’t.



They left, apparently to do their drinking elsewhere.



As Ken approached, he asked about the men in the car.



"They asked me if you were Amish," I said.



He was not amused.



Personally, I don’t mind being mistaken for Amish. I have been on at least one occasion. After all, isn’t that what canoe tripping is all about — shunning the trappings of modernity?



In their book "Canoeing and Kayaking Ohio’s Streams," Rick Combs and Steve Gillen aptly observed, "Paddling … can take you back to a time when travel was more deliberately accomplished."



To be continued.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.