Excepting a few moments from its star, Will Smith, “Gemini Man,” proves to be a listless, albeit rarely engaging distraction that wastes an intriguing premise with slapdash storytelling hampered by subpar CGI.

The film, which various filmmakers have been trying to crack since 1997, represents a special kind of cinematic purgatory that features too many coincidences and just as many narrative leaps to make up for gaping chasms in plot.

The fact that’s being said about a film about a cloned assassin speaks volumes about with what the audience is expected to contend.

We meet Henry Brogan (Smith), a burnt-out assassin working for some super-secret U.S. government agency. Henry’s so tired he’s grown a conscience and his latest kill — that of a suspected bio-terrorist — forces him into retirement. After all, everyone knows it’s the 72nd kill that causes guilt in a paid killer.

Looking to take it easy at his home on the Georgia coast, he soon learns the idyllic life he has planned isn’t going to happen. After easily — too easily — identifying the agent, Danielle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), surveilling him, he realizes she’s not the only one looking after him.

A death squad, sent by an old acquaintance, Clay Verris (Clive Owen), shows up at his place to take him out with the blessing of his former boss. Of course, his superior killing skills and unexpected but completely appreciated help from Danielle allow him to survive, much to Verris’ dismay.

Verris, a clichéd, mustached villain if there ever were one, owns a corporation that dabbles in cloning and he sends Project No. 1, a clone of Henry, out to finish the job.

Because Henry proved so good at his job, Verris wanted more just like him and hoped that raising himself and controlling factors such as environment would weed out weaknesses such as guilt. The problem: Henry and Junior share a bond after understanding what happens, an altogether foreseeable development that leads down the path of disappointment and predictability.

The script by David Benioff, Billy Ray and Darren Lemke provides the blueprints for the problems and Ang Lee — a two-time Academy Award-winning director (“Life of Pi,” “Brokeback Mountain”) — couldn’t save the film despite some well-choreographed action sequences.

In this collaboration, they want to say something significant about regret, disappointment and wasted youth, only to come up short.

The same can be said for Smith. He provides some genuinely powerful moments and, yes, that includes having to act with himself.

An interesting premise gets wasted in this effort as “Gemini Man” generally falls flat.

