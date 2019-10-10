STOW — Supporters of a driver and two children who were involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver in Munroe Falls last month said they were pleased that the charges against the accused offender are not being reduced by the prosecutor.

About 10 to 12 people were on hand for a pretrial for Barton E. Baldasare, 46, of Kent, in Stow Municipal Court Thursday afternoon. Baldasare did not appear in court, and neither did his attorney or the prosecuting attorney.

An attempt was made to reach Troy Reeves, Baldasare’s attorney, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Baldasare is facing first-degree misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and having a blood alcohol content above 0.17%, as well as minor misdemeanor offenses of open container and assured clear distance ahead in a crash that occurred Sept. 19 on North River Road near Kimpton Middle School. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Munroe Falls Police said Baldasare allegedly crashed into the back of a car carrying Kathryn Vajda, 45; her daughter Elise, 13; and friend Blake Bysura, 14, who were on their way to school. No one was seriously injured, and everyone walked away from the crash.

Among the attendees at Thursday’s pretrial were Kathryn Vajda and Bysura, and others who came to support the victims.

As he spoke about the procedures Thursday, Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover was notified by a court employee that the attorneys in the case did not have anything to discuss with him and no events would occur at the pretrial.

“If [the prosecutor was] going to reduce the charges, it would’ve happened today,” Hoover told the court attendees.

Trial was set for Nov. 7 at 1:45 p.m. before Hoover, who added that motions expected from the defense would likely push that date back.

Vajda said she was “thrilled” that the charges were not going to be reduced.

“I think it’s time that he suffer some major consequences,” said Vajda, who noted her daughter Elise chose against attending the court proceeding. “I’m glad that hopefully he won’t have the opportunity to hurt anyone else in the near future ... I’m very frustrated about [Baldasare’s] history and how far back this goes.”

She noted that even though she and the two children were not physically hurt, dealing with the aftermath of the crash had interrupted their lives.

According to a police report on the Sept. 19 crash, Baldasare’s blood alcohol content was .337 — more than four times the legal limit. His license and vehicle were seized.

In the truck, police reported finding 15 to 20 empty beer cans, a cooler with ice and an unopened beer can and a plastic coffee mug with beer in it, which police said he was holding at the time of the crash.

According to court records, Baldasare, who was driving home from work in Akron when the Munroe Falls crash happened, has faced similar charges in Portage County stretching back to 1992.

Baldasare was arraigned on the charges in the Sept. 19 crash on Sept. 24, but was drunk for his appearance, according to court officials. After the arraignment on Sept. 24, Baldasare was scheduled to be fitted with an alcohol-monitoring ankle bracelet. Court officials, though, said it couldn’t be applied because the wearer must have a blood alcohol content of zero.

Baldasare appeared the following day before Magistrate John Clark and receive the ankle monitor. He was released on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond.

Beacon Journal staff writer Emily Mills contributed to this story. Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at 330-541-9421, pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.