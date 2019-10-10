Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, said Wednesday that she’ll “work hard as the chair of the Ways and Means Committee to ensure that Ohio’s taxes are low, fair and simple."

Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Ashtabula, appointed the former member of the Ohio House, who is serving her first term as a state senator, to lead the consequential Senate Ways and Means Committee.

Committee members review all state and local tax policies and proposals in the General Assembly. Roegner will serve alongside other area lawmakers, including Vernon Sykes (D-Akron), John Eklund (R-Munson Township) and Kirk Schuring (R-Canton).