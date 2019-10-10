Incident occurred in June and an arrest warrant was issued for the man based on investigation and video review.

CANTON — A man accused of leaving a dog in a Walmart parking lot in June was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail Wednesday afternoon.

But the 35-year-old man, who lives in the 1100 block of 13th Street SE, is accused of leaving the dog in a crate on the sidewalk along the Walmart parking lot, 4004 Tuscarawas St. W, about 10:15 a.m. June 19. Stark County court records show he can be seen on store surveillance video.

Canton police reports show someone called police about four hours later.

A warrant was issued for the man's arrest on June 21.

He was arrested about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday by Stark County Sheriff's deputies on the second-degree misdemeanor abandoning-animals charge, and then taken to jail and later released on his own recognizance. The Canton Repository does not typically name misdemeanor crime suspects.

The jail and police records did not show what happened to the dog.

