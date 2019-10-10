They were often bigger than the monsters they introduced on the TV screen.

And for the first time since one parted ways and left Cleveland airwaves, Hoolihan, Big Chuck and Lil' John are reuniting for one more pun- and slapstick-filled series of sketches that will premiere this weekend and later on the web.

The "Hoolihan and Big Chuck Show" — and later the "Big Chuck and Lil' John Show" after Hoolihan left WJW Channel 8 in Cleveland — was a staple on Friday nights, featuring a combination of monster and horror flicks with silly comedy sketches mixed in for good measure.

The new web series, dubbed "Space Ship One," will make its public debut at noon Saturday at the 2019 GhoulardiFest at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. The festival celebrates past and present Northeast Ohio schlock movie hosts. It features familiar faces, like longtime show announcer Jim Szymanski and Cleveland TV personality/Beacon Journal columnist Robin Swoboda.

The five-episode web show that will eventually be available on Amazon Prime follows the bumbling misadventures of the misfit crew of the sole spaceship in the U.S. Space Force fleet — they inadvertently blew up the other ships — and is an homage to space movie TV shows and movies.

No expense was spared in the production, said a laughing Mike Mace, one of the brains behind the endeavor, since there was no real budget.

He notes if you look closely, the space uniforms are essentially a cheap shirt and white suspenders worn backward.

But the comedic chops of the original sketches are alive and well, along with a fair number of so-called Easter eggs for viewers to find, including references to the legendary Ghoulardi show.

This was all a labor of love for fellow "Space Ship One" producer Dave Binkley, who, along with Mace, co-hosts the local cable-based series "The Weirdness Really Bad Movie," show (WeirdnessReallyBadMovie.com), where they too show some pretty awful movies and do skits, and Northeast Ohio filmmaker James Travers, who put the web series pieces together.

As they mulled the idea of creating a web-based comedy show, Mace said, it was only natural to reach out to the very folks who inspired them growing up — Big Chuck Schodowski, Bob “Hoolihan” Wells and Lil’ John Rinaldi.

Mace said like many teenager back in the 1970s, he worshipped the movie hosts and even dreamed up a skit for the show that involved an antique fire truck his family owned.

He said he approached Hoolihan and Big Chuck at an appearance at the Medina County fairgrounds in 1970 and pitched his idea, and they bit.

The only problem, Mace said, they wanted to film the skit on a school day.

"I went to my principal and told him I had to miss school," he said. "When I told him it was so I could appear in a skit with Hoolihan and Big Chuck, he said, 'Of course.' Everyone was a fan back then.

"It was a real hoot."

Most of "Space Ship One" was done in front of so-called green screens in cable access studios in Wadsworth and Brunswick. A computer creates the backdrop for the scenes on the spaceship and the fictional agency headquarters that is based, in of all places, Akron.

Since Wells now lives in Florida, Mace said he and Binkley traveled south to record his scenes that were later edited in with the others.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about our amazing guest stars and their enthusiasm to participate in our new series,” Binkley, of Akron, said.

While this was not exactly getting The Beatles together for a reunion, Mace said, landing Hoolihan, Big Chuck and Lil' John back together for one more comedy sketch is a pretty big deal for generations of adoring Northeast Ohio fans.

"They were Friday night," he said. "It was either Hoolihan and Big Chuck, or Big Chuck and Lil' John.

"I wanted to be them growing up."

Craig Webb, who once made a sweaty, stammering appearance on the Big Chuck and Lil' John Show in the 1980s, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.