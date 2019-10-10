Allegations of hazing have now engulfed the Ohio University marching band.

The university in Athens announced Thursday that it has initiated an investigation of the "Marching 110" after receiving a report of hazing allegations concerning members.

What that means is that all of the band's non-academic activities have been suspended.

However, the band will continue to perform in university-sanctioned events, such as the homecoming parade and at the football game this weekend against Northern Illinois. Band members are required to enroll in marching band courses for academic credit.

So far, a review by the Ohio University police found none of the hazing allegations amount to a criminal offense, said Carly Leatherwood, senior director for communication services. Leatherwood refused to answer questions about the allegations concerning the band.

The marching band is the latest campus organization to be investigated for hazing. On Wednesday, three sororities and a coed business fraternity were suspended and put under investigation for allegations of hazing.

That followed the earlier suspension of all 15 social fraternities that belong to the Interfraternity Council. The university is investigating nine of those fraternities for the alleged hazing of prospective members.

The other six suspended fraternities are being allowed to submit plans for reinstatement, Leatherwood said. The reinstatement plans must be submitted by Oct. 16.

"Hazing is not tolerated at Ohio University within our sororities and fraternities, our athletic teams, sports clubs, registered student organizations, groups or anywhere else, the university's statement said. "We know that it can be difficult for students to recognize hazing and even harder to feel empowered to report such acts, and we appreciate the individuals who have come forward."

Ohio University's fraternities and sororities came under review after the November 2018 death of Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman from Dublin. Wiant died in an unofficial, off-campus "annex house" of Sigma Pi Epsilon after he and fellow fraternity members inhaled nitrous oxide, or "whippits." The fraternity was expelled as a result.