With 6-year-old quadruplets, Matt Sharp knows he's looking at a big bill for college.

That's why he didn't waste any time after the four girls were born in 2013 in starting a 529 college-saving plan for each child.

"Ultimately, the goal would be as best as we can to graduate from college debt-free," said Sharp, 37, of Upper Arlington. "My parents and scholarships were able to do that for me, and that's something I'd like to do for them."

As Ohio CollegeAdvantage celebrates its 30th anniversary of helping families save money for college, it is reminding families of the importance of saving now to cover at least some of the cost for the training and education a child will need after high school. The alternative for many families is debt that can take borrowers decades to pay off.

"What's important is to have the conversation (about saving for college) and generally the expectation that the beneficiary will do something after high school," said Tim Gorrell, executive director of Ohio CollegeAdvantage. "Whatever they do, there is a cost associated with it."

The passage of House Bill 61 in 1989 created the Ohio Tuition Trust Authority to help families save for college in what was initially called the Ohio Prepaid Tuition Program.

Over the years, the program has changed: The options for investing money have increased; families can now get state tax deductions for their contributions to their accounts; and the savings that families accumulate can be spent on computers and other equipment children need in school as well as tuition and room and board.

Today, the program is called Ohio's 529 College Savings Plan.

As of June 30, the program had 642,229 accounts, a quarter of them held by families in other states, which is a reflection of the performance of the accounts, Gorrell said. The accounts hold $12.4 billion.

"For the direct plans' one-, five- and 10-year performance, we're the best plan in the country. What that tells people is ... we're not a flash in the pan. We're enduring," he said.

Tim Stegner, 54, and his wife, Susie, also 54, used their 529 accounts to help pay the college costs of their three children, with their youngest graduating last spring. The accounts ended up covering about half the costs, and the children were able to go to the colleges where they wanted to go.

"I wish I would have started a little bit earlier," said Stegner, of Powell. "You hear all the nightmares about escalating college costs."

Before he began the accounts, Stegner said he had savings accounts meant for college, but the automatic approach that he got with the 529 accounts showed him how money could accumulate over time and without a great financial sacrifice.

"You have to set aside for what's important to you, and (college) is important to you," he said.

Both Stegner and Sharp said they like the flexibility offered by the plans.

Sharp said if one of his children gets a scholarship, for example, that money could be shifted to the account of another child.

"It really is pretty easy to get the thing set up and set up your funding goals," Sharp said.

Both also said that while it can seem daunting to save for such a big goal, the key is to get the ball rolling.

"Even putting in a small amount, just to get started," Stegner said. "When you see it, you want to see the amount keep growing."