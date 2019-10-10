The racial and ethnic slur followed a car crash in Alliance. Judge sentences him to eight months in prison.

CANTON — A driver was sentenced to eight months in prison for making racial slurs against a woman after he struck her vehicle.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Kristin Farmer told Johnathan R. Hydock, 26, his actions were unacceptable and reprehensible.

"They are the embodiment of hate," Farmer said of the ethnic and racial slurs he unleashed on the victim, a black woman.

During Hydock's hearing Wednesday, the victim told the court the situation could have escalated into violence because the defendant had a gun in the vehicle he was driving.

The traffic accident leading to the racial slurs happened at Sawburg Avenue and W. State Street in Alliance in early August. Afterward, Hydock had referred to the woman with an ethnic slur and later said, "white (expletive) power" before his girlfriend restrained him from retrieving a handgun, police had said.

Hydock, of Butler, Pa., pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation, a fifth-degree felony, and counts of aggravated menacing and failure to stop after an accident, both misdemeanors.

Video clips

Hydock threatened to harm the woman, using racial/ethnic slurs, according to court records filed in the case by the Stark County Prosecutor's Office. The defendant knowingly caused "the victim to believe that he would cause serious physical harm to her after he hit her car," the filing said.

He then changed places in the vehicle with his passenger, fleeing the scene and leaving the state, court records said.

Following the incident, the victim posted two video clips of the encounter on social media.

The first video shows Hydock, who had been driving his girlfriend's car, driving off after telling the woman that he hadn't damaged her vehicle before referring to her with a racial slur.

She followed Hydock until he stopped at a parking lot in the 2000 block of W State Street. Hydock and his passenger had no connection to the Alliance area, according to police.

In the second video, Hydock walked quickly toward the victim's vehicle before saying, "White (expletive) power!"

"White power?" the woman asked. "Did you say white power to me? White power?"

Hydock then got back into his girlfriend's car before poking his head out the window and saying, "Want to make something of it?"

At one point during the incident, Hydock reached for something inside the vehicle, the woman said following Wednesday's court hearing. She said she believed it was a gun based on her gut instinct.

'People are people'

Prior to Hydock's sentencing, the woman told the court the defendant should receive rehabilitative services "to show people are people."

Following the hearing, she said it's just as important Hydock learns about diversity as it is for offenders to receive treatment for alcohol and drug addiction when needed.

"There's really no program for teaching diversity," she said of the criminal justice system and prison.

Hydock's attorney, Keith Warstler, addressed the judge prior to sentencing.

"To say this was a bad day for him would be an understatement," the attorney said. Warstler said his client's mouth "got the best of him."

"He has expressed to me he truly doesn't (hold) those feelings in his heart," Warstler said of the ethnic and racial slurs.

Given an opportunity to address the court, Hydock said, "I'm just sorry."

He also wrote a letter to the court expressing remorse, which Farmer read prior to sentencing.

Farmer noted state law typically prohibits defendants from being sentenced to prison when convicted of a fifth-degree felony. However, the ethnic intimidation charge, tied to aggravated menacing, qualifies as a violent offense, she said, allowing a prison term.

