AKRON

Police seek help

to identify suspects

Akron police are seeking the public's help in finding a suspect who stole three bikes off an enclosed porch and also identifying two people involved in a drugstore robbery.

The bike theft took place at about 8 p.m. Sept. 18. A specific address was not released, but video on the police department's Facebook page clearly shows the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Detective L. Rhodaback at 330-375-2464.

The robbery at CVS Pharmacy at 590 E. Market St., also captured in surveillance video posted on the Facebook page, took place on an unspecified date. An unknown male and female loaded up a shopping cart with miscellaneous items and exited the stored. When confronted by CVS employees, the male suspect brandished a handgun. The two suspects then fled the scene in an older model silver Nissan sedan.

Anyone with information should contact Detective R. Garey at 330-375-2490.

Callers also may use the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

Man wounded twice

in South Akron shooting

A 34-year-old Akron man was shot in the shoulder and leg Wednesday night as he walked along Sumner Street in the city's South Akron neighborhood.

The man told police he heard gunshots about 10 p.m. and ran to a nearby business when he realized he'd been shot.

A customer at the lounge took him to Summa Akron City Hospital for treatment of his wounds.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The victim told police he did not see the shooter and was unable to provide a description.

Ward 6 meeting

moved up a week

City Councilman Bob Hoch will host the Ward 6 community meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Robert J. Otterman Community Center, 2449 Wedgewood Drive, a week earlier than usual due to a scheduling conflict.

Akron Fire Department District Chief Joseph Natko will discuss the new Reach Program to help reduce non-emergency 911 calls by proactively assessing residents' health needs and risk factors through in-home visits by paramedics.

A crime report and update on community center events also will be given.

The next community meeting will be Nov. 21.

NEW FRANKLIN

Teenager charged

with inducing panic

A 15-year-old Wadsworth male was charged with inducing panic Thursday for posting a cartoon on Google that caused alarm among Manchester school officials and families.

The cartoon image showed Garfield with a gun with the word “Bang” coming out of the weapon. The image appeared with a Google search of Manchester Local Schools, which prompted some Manchester parents to not want to send their children to school, said New Franklin Det. Michael Hitchings.

An investigation traced the image to a 15-year-old Wadsworth male, Hitchings said.

STOW

No reduced charges

in suspected OVI crash

Neither prosecutors nor the defense attended a pretrial hearing Thursday for a man accused of drunkenly crashing into a car that was carrying children to school. Stow Municipal Court Judge Kim Hoover said charges would stand in the case against Barton E. Baldasare, 46, of Kent.

“If [the prosecutor was] going to reduce the charges, it would’ve happened today,” Hoover told about a dozen people who showed up in support of the victims — who were not in attendance.

An attempt was made to reach Baldasare’s attorney, who was not immediately available for comment. Baldasare is facing first-degree misdemeanor charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and having a blood alcohol content above 0.17%, as well as minor misdemeanor offenses of open container and assured clear distance in a crash that occurred Sept. 19 on North River Road near Kimpton Middle School. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Munroe Falls Police said Baldasare allegedly crashed into the back of a car carrying Kathryn Vajda, 45; her daughter Elise, 13; and friend Blake Bysura, 14. No one was seriously injured. Trial was set for Nov. 7.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY

Paint crew worker dies,

another hurt in I-71 crash

A construction worker helping paint lines on I-71 in Cuyahoga County was struck and killed Wednesday night when a driver crashed into the paint crew, News 5 reported.

Another unresponsive worker was transported to Metro Health, Brook Park police said.

The suspect's car was found about two miles away on Bagley Road, where Brook Park and Middleburg Heights Police were processing the badly damaged vehicle, according to a News 5 videographer at the scene.