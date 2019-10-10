COLUMBUS — Nineteen species of birds might no longer have a home in Ohio if temperatures increase by 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit by 2080, according to a report issued by the Audubon Society.

Another 48 species are moderately vulnerable, 35 are at low risk and 66 are considered stable, the report said.

The report, "Survival by Degrees: 389 Species on the Brink," shows that two-thirds of North American birds risk extinction because of climate change.

"We’re already seeing the impacts of climate change in Ohio. The combination of warming temperatures, changing seasonal rainfall patterns and more intense storms increases risks posed to both birds and people,” said Aaron Wilson, research scientist at Ohio State University’s Byrd Polar and Climate Research Center.

Last month was the warmest September on record in the state, he said, noting that temperatures averaged 69.9 degrees and were 5.5 degrees above normal. Records date back to 1895.

Audubon scientists examined 604 North American bird species using 140 million bird records, including observational data. In Ohio, the most-threatened species include the redheaded woodpecker, wood thrush and scarlet tanager. The latter, a beautiful songbird, could lose 91% of its summer range in Ohio.

"We like to say where birds thrive, people prosper. They're an indicator of a healthy habitat. They're often the first sign that something is wrong. And so they've been telling us for a while that something's happening," said Marnie Urso, policy director for Audubon Great Lakes. "And so now … we look to their future and see that two-thirds of them are at risk. That means that we're at risk as well, right?"

A loss of birds would have a ripple effect, altering plant and insect communities. Birds aid in the pollination of plants, help to control insects, scatter seeds and help generate forests.

"This new Audubon report, I think, is another clear example of the scope and the breadth that climate change really plays in our lives. And it demonstrates how intricately connected that humans are to our surrounding environments. Evidence strongly suggests that climate change is not just a future problem. It's here. It's now. It's a threat multiplier that makes our lives more difficult," Wilson said.

Nationally, birdwatching enterprises generated $41 billion in spending and $107 billion in industry output. In Ohio, there are more than 1.5 million birders, according to a report citing U.S. Fish and Wildlife data.

The report calls for Ohioans to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2030 to help prevent a drastic increase in temperatures.

"Humans are the cause, based on our consumption of fossil fuels and carbon emissions," Wilson said. "These facts are backed by the consensus of the scientific community. But lastly, there is something that we can do about it."

The report asks that people ask their elected officials to expand clean-energy development and promote conservation; reduce carbon pollution; and advocate for natural solutions such as increasing wetlands.

"If we take action, we can make a huge impact," Urso said.