A sitting judge is asking that a black civil rights attorney be banned from the Summit County Democratic Party after supporting his Republican opponent, who also is black, in the Akron Municipal Court race next month.

Attorney Ed Gilbert says race and not "simply party affiliation" is behind Judge Ron Cable's request to have him blocked from future participation in the Summit County Democratic Party. Gilbert said he's supported Cable in past races against white Republicans, and now he wants his campaign donations back.

Gilbert, a prominent Akron attorney who often represents African American clients in civil rights cases, is putting diversity before party loyalty in Akron's two contested municipal judge races by supporting and fundraising for the two black candidates: Democrat David Hamilton in one race and Republican Elisa Hill in the other.

Judge Cable, who is white, got hold of a campaign fundraiser email Gilbert sent Wednesday soliciting donations for Hill.

Gilbert presides over the Akron/Canton Barristers Association, a group of 93 local black lawyers. In an email sent Wednesday, he urged members to attend a breakfast fundraiser he's putting on for Hill at the Fairlawn Country Club on Oct. 22. Gilbert held a similar fundraiser last month for Hamilton.

Cable got hold of Gilbert's pitch to raise money for a Republican and texted a screenshot to the executive officers of the Summit County Democratic Party, as well as Hamilton and a member of the Akron NAACP, who has been working on Hamilton’s campaign. In his group text message, Cable notes that Gilbert served on the committee that picked the Democratic candidates for judge and is now actively campaigning against one of them.

“[Gilbert] is not a democrat,” Cable texted to party leaders. “And I am asking that he be banned from any future participation in our party.”

Summit County Party Chair Tom Bevan would not comment on whether the party will honor Cable's request to bar Gilbert.

"Ed Gilbert is a good man. I don't know why he would support a right-wing Republican in this race," said Bevan, who tied Hill's platform to more controversial conservative policies of "tax cuts for the rich and destroying the environment."

"I don’t believe that Mr. Gilbert stands for these things that the Republican Party stands for, but Elisa Hill does," Bevan said.

Hill, an Akron prosecutor for 18 years who’s served the past two years as a magistrate and judicial attorney in the Summit County Domestic Relations Court, questioned Cable’s judicial temperament.

“I feel that the African American community is being bullied,” she said. “Ed Gilbert is a prominent attorney in our community, and I’m offended.”

She criticized Bevan for injecting politics into what will appear on the November ballot as a nonpartisan race. “I’ve never spoken with this [Tom Bevan],” Hill said. “I don’t know how he can make statements about me. I’m appalled at how he can turn this around against me.”

Gilbert responded to Cable's request in writing on his office's official letterhead, with copies sent to Bevan and the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

Gilbert mostly practices in federal court with no current or recent cases before Cable. He said the Akron/Canton Barristers do not endorse or donate as a group. His requests to support Hill or Hamilton were meant to encourage members to donate individually, not on behalf of the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, he said.

“I believe Judge Cable’s objections go far beyond simply party affiliation,” Gilbert wrote in his response letter. “Unfortunately, race appears to be one of the motivating factors. Like many of our public officials, Judge Cable gives lip service to equality until they are put to the test.

“Finally, I also note that Judge Cable is not willing to reimburse me for my past generous donations to his campaign," Gilbert concluded with his final line in bold text. “This is a sad day for our community.”

Cable called the ordeal "disheartening." He said his sole intent in alerting party leadership to Gilbert's actions was to call attention to someone who helped the party pick judicial candidates only to support the opposition, at least in his race. "I feel hurt by his letter and the accusations that are being made," Cable said.

"This is nothing personal against Ed Gilbert, I think highly of him," Cable said. "I only have one answer on this topic, Ed is on the judicial selection committee ... that chooses who the judicial candidates will be for the Summit County Democratic Party. He shouldn’t be fundraising for Republican candidates. That’s it, plain and simple."

