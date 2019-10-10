Summit County wants to use money it wins through its legal fight with opioid manufacturers and distributors and pharmacies to help fund its ongoing battle against drug addiction.

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro on Thursday announced the creation of the Opioid Abatement Advisory Council, a task force that will make sure funding goes to Summit County programs that help abate the opioid epidemic.

“With the recovery effort in our hands locally, it becomes the responsibility of county leadership to translate every settlement dollar into effective opioid epidemic abatement tactics that benefit Summit County residents,” Shapiro said.

Summit County and 21 public agencies, towns, cities and villages in it filed a lawsuit in late 2017 against 11 makers and three distributors of pain pills. Also in 2017, Shapiro declared a state of emergency in relation to the opioid epidemic.

The focus of the suit isn’t just recovering millions of dollars in public funds spent on the opioid crisis and seeking damages for hundreds of overdose deaths, but seeking funds for what it will cost the county to rebuild in the future.

Summit and Cuyahoga counties are serving as bellwethers in the trial scheduled to start Oct. 21 in Judge Dan Polster’s courtroom. They’re expected to be test cases to show how other lawsuits as part of the multidistrict litigation involving more than 2,000 local jurisdictions across the country might fare.

The counties blame drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies for fueling the nation’s opioid epidemic.

“When this lawsuit was initiated, it was with the intent to bring about crucial changes in the defendants’ corporate practices and to end the deceptive and fraudulent actions that fueled the opioid crisis in Summit County,” Shapiro said in a prepared statement. “We continue to fight for those changes and intend to use current and future funds obtained as a result of this litigation to abate the ongoing epidemic.”

What will task force do?

The task force will be designated by Shapiro, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, a mayor selected by the Mayors Association of Summit County, a township trustee selected by the Township Trustees Association of Summit County and a representative of Summit County Public Health.

Members will include representatives from the health care, addiction treatment, mental health, child welfare, education and public safety fields.

The task force will recommend using the settlement dollars to fund programs addressing four priority areas: treatment, harm reduction, system coordination and evidence-based prevention and education. Settlement dollars will be used only for abating the opioid epidemic, as directed by the federal judge.

Areas under treatment include detox, residential treatment, outpatient treatment, recovery housing, medication assisted treatment, recruiting treatment providers, connecting individuals to services and focusing on special populations, including pregnant women, children and incarcerated people.

Areas under harm reduction include naloxone purchase, distribution and training; syringe exchange; and fentanyl test strip availability.

Areas under system coordination include abatement tracking, court system resources, data-informed systems, Summit County Children Services support, first responder support and resources and prosecutor assistance.

Areas under evidence-based prevention and education include awareness campaigns and public service announcements, school-based prevention programs, HIV/Hepatitis C intervention, reducing stigma, social support/ transitional housing, medical provider outreach and drug disposal.

Settlements ahead of Oct. 21 trial

Summit and Cuyahoga counties have settled with four of the defendants in the trial.

A $20.4 million deal with Johnson & Johnson includes a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties, a $5 million reimbursement of the counties’ legal expenses and $5.4 million in charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations with opioid-related programs in the two counties.

A $30 million settlement with Mallinckrodt PLC includes $24 million in cash and $6 million in generic products, including addiction treatment products.

Settlements with two Ireland-based drugmakers include Endo — $10 million plus $1 million in free drugs — and Allergan — $5 million.

But the trial scheduled to start Oct. 21 in federal court in Cleveland is still scheduled to proceed, as the counties still haven’t settled with other defendants.

The Washington Post reports the number of defendants in the Oct. 21 trial is at six: McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, the three largest drug distributors in the nation, along with Walgreens, the country’s second-largest pharmacy chain, Teva Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer, and Henry Schein, a small distributor based in Ohio.

The future of the trial was in jeopardy after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asked a federal appellate court to halt or delay the Oct. 21 trial until the state’s complaint goes to trial. But the same day Shapiro announced the abatement plan, the appellate court denied Yost’s request.

The money already received as part of settlements will remain on deposit with the county as the county works through the legal system to resolve its claims, and Summit County settlement dollars will remain in Summit County to abate the opioid epidemic, which Shapiro said “continues to take a heavy toll” on the county.

In the last three years, emergency rooms in the county reported more than 7,000 overdoses. A few weeks ago, five Summit County residents died of opioid overdoses in a 24-hour period.

Shapiro said the county is still in the state of emergency she declared in 2017.

The epidemic puts stress on the capacity of doctors and hospitals, behavioral health systems and first responders, which are experiencing shortages of residential and outpatient treatment services, providers, support services and resources.

The epidemic also strains the criminal justice and emergency response systems, as those with opioid use disorders often are involved with the criminal justice system, and first responders receive high volumes of emergency calls.

“Our first responders, medical professionals and addiction recovery specialists continue saving lives every day,” she said. “But they have operated beyond capacity for far too long and need the resources to sustain their essential work for the years of recovery ahead.”

