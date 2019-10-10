A program geared to drive students' interest in science, technology, engineering and math is expanding into several Summit County schools.

The International Soap Box Derby has received a $30,000-grant from the Summit County Community Development Block Grant program to use the Soap Box Derby’s STEM educational programs in five Summit County school districts.

Third- through sixth-graders at Springfield Schrop School, Tallmadge Munroe Elementary, Coventry Elementary, Green Intermediate, O.H Sommers School in Mogadore will participate in the Soap Box Derby STEM Mini-Car program,.

Through the program, more than 900 students will construct, test and race 1/13-scale models of Soap Box Derby cars. Participating schools will receive the mini-cars, as well as student activity booklets, teacher guides, tool kits and other resources.

Students at Springfield, Coventry and Green high schools will be a part of the Soap Box Derby’s Gravity Racing Challenge presented by the University of Akron College of Engineering. High School teams in the program’s Engineering Design Challenge construct full-size Soap Box Derby cars using the Derby's High School Engineering Design kit.

Student teams assemble the chassis of their car based on the provided plans, then use their creativity, engineering and design skills to build the body shell according to the program guidelines.

“I am excited to once again partner with Soap Box Derby to provide STEM education in several local schools,” Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said in a prepared statement this week. “The Mini-Car Program introduces students to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math in a fun, engaging way. Programs like this make the difference when preparing students for jobs in a tech-centric economy."

The International Soap Box Derby is a non-profit youth education and leadership development organization whose mission is to build knowledge and character, and to create meaningful experiences through fair and honest racing competitions, STEM curriculums and other community-focused activities. Visit www.soapboxderby.org for more information.