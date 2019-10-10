1 Halloween fun. Friday is opening day for the Tadmor Shrine Haunted House For Children. The kid-friendly fall event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The haunted attraction is at 3000 Krebs Drive in Akron. This is the 12th year for the event.

2 Casino concert. George Thorogood and The Destroyers Good To Be Bad Tour-45 Years Of Rock concert will be at 8 p.m. Friday at MGM Northfield Park in Northfield. For more, visit LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

3 Inspirational talk. There will be an Encountering Mother Teresa talk at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Medina. Photojournalist Linda Schaefer will talk about her personal encounters covering the now saint in Atlanta and Calcutta. The talk is free.