GREEN — Two tech firms are seeking local assistance to retain a combined total of 89 current employees and add another 148 over the next five years as they relocate their offices within the city limits.

The announcement came Tuesday from Planning Director Wayne Wiethe, who told City Council both businesses qualify for economic development grants.

The firms seeking to move to larger offices and expand their services and employee bases are Glassdoor Inc. and Surgere Inc. — now located on Corporate Woods Parkway and Lauby Road, respectively.

Glassdoor is in the web services business in human relations and recruiting, while Surgere is in the business of information technology and software development in packaging and supply-chain management.

Both businesses would move into vacant or underused office properties in order to expand, under the agreements on which council is to vote Oct. 22.

Glassdoor would move next door on the same roadway, while Surgere is contemplating moving to a facility in the 3500 block of Massillon Road North, Wiethe said.

Glassdoor has indicated it plans to be operational at its proposed site Oct. 31 with its 37 retained current full-time Green employees and annual payroll of $2.4 million.

The addition of 40 full-time positions during the next five years would basically double the firm’s payroll, according to figures provided by the firm to the city.

Surgere’s annual payroll is almost $4.2 million for its 52 current Green employees; by the end of five years, it would include another 108 new permanent full-time positions with a total payroll of $14.2 million.

Under provisions of the grants, the city would annually pay the companies 25% of withholding taxes involving retained employee taxes, or just over $12,000 to Glassdoor and almost $21,000 to Surgere.

The 50% payment for new positions for Glassdoor would climb from $6,627 in 2019 to $23,852 in 2023. Sugere’s total each of the five years involving new workers would be $20,834 annually.

Wiethe said the city would benefit from the increase in income taxes collected from the firms.

Wiethe also noted that should either firm fail to maintain operations at the project site for the continuation period through the end of 2029, it may be required to pay back any grants received.

