You must have heard by now that those evil Chinese commies are buying up Ohio's power plants and are on the brink of taking control of our entire power grid.

And taking over our industries.

And abducting our children and starving our elderly.

This is terrible! We must stop this immediately! Don't sign that petition!

Yep, this year's winner for the sleaziest, most lie-infested political campaign goes to opponents of the veto referendum on House Bill 6, which would jack up your monthly utility bills mainly to provide a $1 billion bailout for two nuke plants owned by FirstEnergy.

This faceless group, with seemingly inexhaustible resources, has absolutely no shame, and if I see or hear one more of these jacked-up ads I'm going to barf.

The smear campaign has been orchestrated by “Ohioans for Energy Security.” We don't know who they are because they don't have to tell us. Ah, the joys of American politics in 2019.

Gosh, you don't think anyone from FirstEnergy has any connection to them, do you?

Did I mention that FirstEnergy gave almost $1 million in political donations to legislators, other officeholders and candidates before winning passage of the bill?

Or that its bankrupt subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions, spent $1 million on lawyers to encourage legislators to approve the bill?

Oh, and did I mention that, contrary to the omnipresent commercials and flyers, China has not bought a single Ohio power plant?

Or that Japan, Britain and Germany have far more overall investments in Ohio?

By all means, sign that petition.

But there's a problem. How do you sign the petition if you can't find one?

A reader called and said she'd love to sign but has never been asked. I've never seen a petition, either.

So I contacted Gene Pierce, spokesman for Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts, and asked how someone can put pen to paper.

“The best bet is to check their local library branch or weekend farmers' markets,” he wrote. “We can't telegraph where our people will be because of all the 'blockers.'”

He's not exaggerating in the slightest. I know a local person who is working full-time, for $20 an hour, to drive around and discourage people from signing the petitions.

The man's employment contract forbids him to talk to the press, so I agreed to protect his identity in exchange for the information.

He is employed by FieldWorks, a national petition-drive management firm that was hired by Generation Now, yet another dark-money group that is going all out to protect HB 6.

So, Mr. Anonymous, are you really OK with spending your days trying to intimidate people?

“They [FieldWorks] provide training, and I actually have written instructions about what we can and cannot do if we see folks waiting to sign one of the HB 6 petitions,” he says.

“We wear T-shirts [with “DECLINE TO SIGN” on the front and a red “X” across a drawing of a pen] asking people to just decline to sign today and research the referendum before signing.

“We are not trying to intimidate potential voters.”

Right. Nothing the least bit intimidating about some guy from a shadowy group in a mass-produced T-shirt suggesting you walk away from a petition — a petition you probably won't come across again before the Oct. 21 deadline to get the referendum on the 2020 ballot.

The pressure being exerted by FieldWorks employees has been so intense that Ohio Attorney General David Yost has been investigating numerous allegations of physical intimidation, as well as offers of up to $10,000 to petition circulators to quit and/or to sell signed petitions.

Yost has issued public warnings that interfering with the referendum process is a crime. Buying or selling a petition is a fifth-degree felony.

Generation Now apparently is paying a fortune to FieldWorks. My source says he is amazed by the amount of money involved.

“Look at what it costs to run the Akron office. Approximately 50 folks at $20 an hour full-time, if they want to work that much, [plus] overhead and a fleet of Enterprise rental cars. Then multiply that by the other field offices in Ohio.

“And that is only a portion of the money being spent on this campaign that the average voter will know nothing about and couldn't care less.”

Here's hoping he's dead wrong.

Are you OK with allowing a big corporation, backed by lying anonymous donors, to take money from your pocket because of its own financial ineptitude? I'm not.

If the 265,744 required signatures are collected on time, Ohioans will have the opportunity to turn thumbs up or down on HB 6 in the November 2020 election.

And that's the way it should be.

Bob Dyer can be reached at 330-996-3580 or bdyer@thebeaconjournal.com. He also is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bob.dyer.31