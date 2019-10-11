Nearly one-fourth of all Summit County high school students use e-cigarettes.

In middle school, nearly 1-in-10 students report vaping.

And that concerns local school and health professionals.

On Friday, about 150 attended a three-hour training session at Akron Children’s Hospital to learn how to best attack the problem.

Dr. Michele Dritz, a Dayton pediatrician specializing in adolescent medicine, told them it won’t be easy to get youths to stop.

Adolescents are at an age where risk-taking is at its highest, she said. The part of their brain, the frontal lobe, responsible for judgment and problem-solving won’t be fully developed until they’re in their mid-20s.

“We [need to] recognize that adolescents are wired with a need to explore their world. …” Dritz said. “We need to recognize that natural push and pull.”

Teens also lack a world experience that would give needed perspective to their decisions, she told attendees.

Establishing a rapport with kids and teens and the feeling that they are in a safe place are key to help youths make informed and rational decisions. And treating them as a partner helps build confidence between the professional who wants the youth to stop vaping and the teen who may be addicted.

“When I walk into a room in my clinic, I’m going straight to the teen and shaking hands,” Dritz said. “You are going to be much more successful as an adult helping if you’re seen as a partner.”

The 2018 Summit County Youth Risk Behavior Survey released Tuesday shows a dramatic shift from traditional smoking to e-cigarettes.

Only 5.8 percent of county students surveyed last year said they smoked cigarettes, less than half the 13.5 percent who said so in 2013. Only 1.8 percent of seventh- and eighth-graders said they smoked cigarettes, down from 4.2 percent in 2013.

E-cigarettes, the study makes clear, have become students' preferred choice for nicotine-ingestion.

But vaping, seen as a safe alternative by many students, isn’t safe at all, said Dritz.

“There is evidence that vaping may be safer than traditional smoking, but it is not safe,” Dritz said.

The most recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control makes that point emphatically.

As of Thursday, 29 people in the U.S. have died from a pulmonary illness linked to vaping. And the number of cases overall has risen to nearly 1,300.

In Ohio, a report on Thursday said the number of cases statewide has climbed to 32, with three in Summit County. There have been no deaths reported, although 29 individuals have been hospitalized.

The Friday session, conducted by the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, concentrated on prevention and supporting healthy habits. The organization is also conducting sessions in Columbus, Toledo and Dayton.

A presentation by pharmacist Jangus B. Whitner examined the pharmaceutical options for nicotine-addicted teens.

They include nicotine-replacement products and medications like Chantix.

But Whitner said a combination approach of medicine and counseling has been shown to work best at helping teens quit.

Another segment featured two Ohio 4-H students who developed a peer-to-peer program targeting e-cigarette usage.

Dritz said the youths she’s counseled haven’t been affected much by CDC and health department warnings about vaping, including the lung illness identified earlier this year.

“I don’t think it has resonated as much as we think it would,” she said.

Gaining trust, becoming a partner works best, she said.

“We know what is going to be most important in talking with teens is that it’s part of a dialogue,” she said.

Alan Ashworth can be reached at 330-996-3859 or emailed at aashworth@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconjournal.